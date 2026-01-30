NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Jan. 30 Picks and Tonight’s Top Value

It’s hard to believe, but we’re speeding toward the NHL playoffs ultra-fast. The Olympic break is on the horizon, and the NHL Trade Deadline will follow shortly after, marking the stretch run that separates contenders from pretenders. Before we get to the chase for Lord Stanley’s Mug, we’re embracing all of the regular season action.

Best Bet: Blackhawks (+122) Offers the Best Underdog Value

CBJ vs CHI Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI) Moneyline -146 +122 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (+154) +1.5 (-192) Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: +102 Under: -124

CBJ vs CHI Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) Chicago Blackhawks (CHI) Direct Win Probability 58% 42% Cover Spread (CBJ -1.5) Yes: 37¢ No: 65¢ Over 6.5 Total Goals Yes: 49¢ No: 52¢

A loaded 16-game Thursday night slate gives way to just a singular Friday night matchup. The Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets were both in action last night, but will be lacing them up again at the United Center tonight. The Jackets are installed as moderate road favorites, but we’re not discounting the Blackhawks’ chances at home.

It’s easy to see why the betting market loves the visitors in this one. Columbus has been on a scoring tear, putting up 13 goals over its last two outings and winning three straight versus top-tier competition. While bettors are probably also keying into their six wins over their last seven, the Blue Jackets’ eroding metrics point toward an inevitable collapse.

Two factors jump off their analytics profile. First, the Jackets’ scoring surge is contraindicated in their production metrics. The playoff hopefuls have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in four straight, averaging 6.5 opportunities per game. That imbalance has bumped their five-on-five shooting percentage to 16.0%, well beyond sustainable measures.

Second, Columbus has consistently been outplayed. They’ve generated an expected goals-for rating above 50.0% just twice over their previous five games, yielding a cumulative 44.3% mark and hardly compatible with their 4-1-0 record.

Chicago was obliterated by the Penguins last night, dropping a 6-2 decision while giving up a mind-numbing 40 scoring and 19 high-danger chances. Surely, that’s led to the betting apprehension, but we trust the Hawks to bounce back with a superior effort at home. Their expected goals-for rating jumps nearly six points at the United Center, going from 41.6% as the visitors to 47.1% as the hosts. Predictably, that correlates with improved offensive production and better defensive play.

The Blackhawks are set for a bounce-back effort at home. Conversely, the Blue Jackets have outlived their deteriorating metrics and are regression-bound in their upcoming games. Those waves collide, setting Chicago up as the value play on Friday night.

Best Bet: Teuvo Teravainen +340 Offers the Best Value Any Time Goal Scorer

With only one game on the docket, we’re turning our attention to the player prop market. The Blackhawks rely on Connor Bedard to drive production, and Teuvo Teravainen remains a solid scoring winger riding shotgun next to the franchise cornerstone.

Teravainen has dialed up the intensity of late. Over his last two games, the Finn has four shots on goal while playing north of 40 minutes. That high-volume shot approach has been a common theme across his recent sample. Teravainen has recorded two shots on goal in five of his last seven, albeit while recording just one goal.

Therein lies the advantage in backing Teravainen as an anytime goal scorer. His 10.0% shooting rate over the last seven games pales in comparison to his 17.2% mark on the season. Some may infer that’s an unsustainable rate; however, the Blackhawks’ winger has eclipsed 17.2% in two of his last three seasons, compiling a 16.1% average across those three years.

Analytically, Teravainen continues to excel next to Bedard. In a limited sample, Chicago’s premier forwards have compiled a 59.1% expected goals-for rating, thanks in part to a 52.0% Corsi and 55.6% high-danger chance ratings. Keeping these two together is crucial for the Blackhawks’ success. More importantly, it benefits bettors looking to back a value candidate as an anytime goal scorer.

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for Jan. 30, 2026

Blackhawks +122

Teuvo Teravainen Anytime Goal Scorer +340

With just one game on the docket, we’re highlighting our favorite bet and player prop. The Blackhawks are due for a more wholesome effort, leaving an edge in backing them as home underdogs. Likewise, Teuvo Teravainen has found his rhythm next to Connor Bedard and is primed for an increase in scoring.

