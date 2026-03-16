Panarin returns to New York – as a King

NEW YORK – Artemi Panarin appeared relaxed as he spoke in the Los Angeles Kings dressing following his new team’s morning skate at Madison Square Garden.

Except this was no ordinary upcoming road game for the 34-year-old scoring machine, who joined the Kings in a trade with the Rangers just over six weeks ago. Panarin is perhaps the best free-agent signing in Rangers history in terms of pure production during his seven seasons in blue.

Panarin scored 205 goals and had 607 points overall in 482 regular season games for the Rangers, including 49 goals and 120 points in 2023-24 when New York won the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best record.

Plus there was Panarin’s electric Game 7 overtime goal against Pittsburgh in the 2022 playoffs, one of 12 postseason goals he scored as a Ranger.

Now clad in the silver, black and white of the Kings, Panarin reflected on being back in New York for the first time as a visitor since he played for Columbus. His previous game with the opposition was Apr, 5, 2019 when Panarin scored the Blue Jackets’ first goal and then the shootout winner as Columbus clinched a playoff spot. Three months later, he signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers.

“I remember that,’’ he said with a smile. “In my mind, I was already in New York.”

Panarin became a fan favorite at the Garden due to his friendly demeanor, scoring prowess and unique kicking goal celebrations. Many Ranger followers even brought giant loaves of foam bread to games in honor of Panarin’s nickname, “The Breadman.”

It seemed like a unique player with his elite talent and affinity for the big stage would finish his career as a Ranger.

But the last-place Rangers decided on a different direction as the team tumbled out of playoff contention – shockingly for a second-straight season – after finishing atop the NHL just two seasons ago.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Panarin was shipped to the Kings for two draft picks and prospect Liam Greentree. He promptly signed a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Kings.

“I feel weird actually,’’ Panarain added about returning to his former home arena so soon after the Feb. 4 trade to the West Coast. “I feel like this ended very quick. I was not expecting that, but I also had seven years here, so it was a great time for me.”

Panarin embraced life in New York and his spirited play helped hasten the Rangers’ return to postseason relevance when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022 and 2024. The Rangers fell to Tampa Bay four years ago, then lost to the eventual-champion Florida Panthers in 2024.

Now Panarin will now try to help vault the Kings into the postseason for a fifth-straight spring. Los Angeles surely needs him, especially with high-scoring forward Kevin Fiala out for the season after being injured at the Winter Olympics. Plus, Kings captain Anze Kopitar – who became the all-time points leader in franchise history in the 6-4 loss at New Jersey on Saturday – will retire at season’s end.

Panarin has been skating on a line with Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, who leads the Kings with 26 goals this season.

“Kopi is a special player, everyone knows,’’ Panarin said of the Slovenian star who has played 20 seasons and won two Stanley Cups with the Kings. “Kempe is a great player too. We have a great group of guys here.”

Kings teammate Alex Laferriere said Panarin has been a welcome addition – on and off the ice for the close-knit Kings.

“Anyone who watches our games can see how dynamic he is and how much he impacts our teams,’’ said the 24-year-old Laferriere who grew up in nearby Chatham, New Jersey. “He’s been a great addition in the locker room as well. He gels really well with a lot of the guys on the team. I love being around him.”

Kings interim head coach D.J. Smith, who took over for Jim Hiller on March 1, said he was looking forward to the boost Panarin’s return to Garden ice would provide the Kings, who are battling San Jose, Seattle and Nashville in a tense race for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

“For him it’s great and it’s also great for our players. MSG is one of the best buildings in the league from the anthem right on through the game,’’ Smith said. “It’s an exciting time. I expect all of our guys to be ready.”

Panarin, who spent his first two NHL seasons with Chicago followed by two in Columbus, has 12 goals in 12 career games against the Rangers. He certainly hopes to increase that total – after what is sure to be an emotional video tribute – against fellow Russian and now former teammate, goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

“I hope he has a bad night tonight,’’ Panarin quipped.

Asked once more for his message to New York fans who embraced the ebullient Russian forward since the July 2019 afternoon he posed in a Ranger jersey outside the famous Garden marquee, he had a short heartfelt message.

“Just thank you for everything," he said. “It was a great time.”