Ranking the Top 35 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

35. Andrew Peeke

Andrew Peeke Player Profile

Height: 6’3”

6’3” Weight: 214 lbs

214 lbs Previous Team: Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins Birthplace: Parkland, FL

Effectively, Andrew Peeke is Temu Brett Kulak. Like the aforementioned rearguard, Peeke plays with an unrelenting edge against premier opponents, while still managing to produce offensively.

The 28-year-old has found his rhythm in Boston. Peeke put up a career-best 17 points in 2024-25, following that up with a 14-point effort last season. Granted, his -22 rating leaves something to be desired, but it's worth noting that only 34.9% of his zone starts came in the attacking end.

Peeke wanders into free agency as a curious case study. Surely, there are teams out there who are willing to overpay for his services. But he could sacrifice term and/or salary to stay with the B's or hop ship to another fringe playoff team.