Ranking the Top 40 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

40. Vincent Desharnais

Vincent Desharnais Player Profile

Height: 6’77”

6’77” Weight: 226 lbs

226 lbs Previous Team: Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals Birthplace: Laval, QC

Vincent Desharnais' value is starting to be appreciated. He doesn't offer that much offensively, but he's proven to be a reliable defensive presence capable of shutting down opponents' top scorers. There's always a market for defenders like that, and the Caps weren't going to let Desharnais skate past them in free agency.

Washington locked the rugged defender up on a four-year, $16.8 million contract. In today's NHL, that could still be viewed as a bargain for a shutdown defenseman. Desharnais has a respectable 49.5% expected goals-for rating despite starting just 33.5% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

Washington made a few questionable decisions this offseason. Still, inking Desharnais stands in stark contrast to those other deals. Desharnais will be a regular on the blueline and should quickly endear himself to his new teammates.