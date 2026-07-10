Ranking the Top 40 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

31. Pavel Dorofeyev
*Pavel Dorofeyev was traded to the New York Rangers and signed for 7 years, $77,000,000.
Pavel Dorofeyev Player Profile
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 194 lbs
- Previous Team: Vegas Golden Knights
- Birthplace: Nizhny Tagil, RUS
Pavel Dorofeyev has steadily increased his production year over year, and the speedy winger is about to get paid.
Dorofeyev has recorded 35 or more goals in each of the past two seasons, setting a career-high with 37 in 2025-26. With that, his point total has gone from 24 to 52 to 64 in each of the last three campaigns, solidifying his presence as a top six winger.
Still a restricted free agent, Dorofeyev could be the target of several teams via offer sheets this offseason. Vegas is perilously close to the cap ceiling and will need to find a way to accommodate its young phenom.