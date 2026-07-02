Ranking the Top Available NHL Free Agents Right Now

You Tell Us! Who is the Most Valuable Free Agent in the 2026 Class?

Join the NHL Free Agent Rankings Debate

The summer market ledger has officially dropped, forcing general managers to make high-stakes valuation calculations under a rigid salary cap. With our top 10 master board exposing the true functional equity of this class, the open-market bidding war is officially on.

Who are you aggressively opening up the organizational checkbook for when the negotiating window opens this summer?

The Bedard Offer-Sheet Paradox: Will a desperate front office actually execute a historic, predatory offer sheet for Connor Bedard to test Chicago's resolve, or is his generational scoring gravity a total lock to remain insulated by the matching infrastructure?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which franchise is primed to deliver the ultimate free agency masterclass this summer, and who is a certified lock to ruin their cap sheet?