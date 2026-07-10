Ranking the 6 Biggest Losers and Winners From NHL Free Agency

Loser: Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars Team Profile

2025-26 Record: 50-20

50-20 Conference Finish: 2nd in the Western Conference

2nd in the Western Conference Head Coach: Glen Gulutzan

For years, the Dallas Stars have been knocking at the door. They were runner-ups in the Western Conference Finals in three consecutive years, getting shown the door in the opening round of this year's postseason. Needing to attract some backend talent, the Stars were snubbed by a few noteworthy players.

Zach Werenski demanded a trade out of Columbus, stating his intention to suit up for any team other than the Blue Jackets. The Stars came knocking, and Werenski decided that rotting away on a non-competitive Jackets team was the better option. Moreover, Dallas has over $10 million in cap space to play with, and it couldn't land any of the available defensemen on the opening day of free agency.

Teams in the Central Division and Western Conference are getting better, and the Stars can't even convince a guy who demanded a trade to play with them. The Stars may improve via the trade market, but it looks increasingly unlikely.