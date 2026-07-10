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NHL · 1 hour ago

Ranking the 6 Biggest Losers and Winners From NHL Free Agency

Grant White

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Braves -112, O 10
ATL

ATL

10

PIT

PIT

5

Final
Yankees +126, O 7.5
NYY

NYY

12

TB

TB

4

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