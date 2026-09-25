The Top 15 Worst NHL Free Agency Signings of the Offseason

Ryan Shea - 5 Years, $20 Million ($4 Million AAV)

Ryan Shea Player Profile

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 200 lbs

200 lbs Position: Defense

Defense Team: Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers Former Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins College: Northeastern

Northeastern Year Drafted: 2015

2015 Birthplace: Milton, MA

Oilers' GM Stan Bowman has been praised for his offseason moves. We have some apprehensions about this Ryan Shea signing.

Edmonton needed to fill the blueline void left by Darnell Nurse. In doing so, they may have overextended Shea on a five-year deal. Since being drafted in 2015, the 29-year-old rearguard has appeared in just 150 NHL games, with 80 of those coming last season. With only nine goals and 41 points to show for his efforts and a ho-hum analytics profile, it's unclear whether 2025-26 was his new standard or just a statistical anomaly.

Maybe this ends up being a positive move for the Oilers, but five years is a hefty contract for a team that could look very different in two years. Bowman did what he needed to do to secure Shea, but it's still a gamble that could bankrupt the franchise.