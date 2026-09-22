Mikael Granlund named captain 10th captain in Ducks history

IRVINE, Calif. – After a summer spent locking down the future, many figured the Anaheim Ducks would look to their young stars to fill the vacant captaincy. Instead, they went with a stoic veteran presence, but if the announcement's reaction at practice is any indication, the Ducks have a leader at the helm.

Mikael Granlund was named the 10th captain in Anaheim Ducks history on Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the second Finnish captain in franchise history and the ninth Finnish captain in NHL history.

“It’s a big honor, obviously, being the captain of this franchise and for these guys,” Granlund said. “I’m really proud of that, and it’s an honor.”

Granlund follows in the footsteps of fellow countryman and Ducks legend Teemu Selanne, who wore the “C” in 1997-98, and he is just the second active Finnish captain in the NHL, joining Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers.

“When (Selanne) was playing here, he was the biggest star in Finnish hockey, and everybody was watching him,” Granlund said. “I feel like the whole Finland was cheering for Anaheim Ducks always. It’s obviously a great honor to be a captain of this franchise.”

At the end of Anaheim’s practice session on Tuesday at Great Park Ice, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville made the announcement to his huddled mass, and Granlund’s teammates charged in for bear hugs and helmet taps.

“Couldn’t be happier for him,” Ryan Poehling said. “Mikael’s such a great guy. Easy guy to be around. He just leads by example on and off the ice. He’s the epitome of what it should be, and he’s a guy that deserves it.”

Quenneville echoed the Poehling’s sentiment and said it was he and Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek that made the decision, with more credence to Verbeek on the final say.

With Leo Carlsson signing a five-year deal for league-high money in the summer, Jackson LaCombe locking in for eight years last fall and Cutter Gauthier signing for six years just before training camp, conventional wisdom had any of those three guys pegged to lead a Ducks team that made the jump last season into the future.

Quenneville said the team has “some younger guys down the road,” and Anaheim will see how that plays out. Carlsson and LaCombe each will be alternate captains again this season along with veterans Alex Killorn and Troy Terry.

“I think everybody should be pushing to absorb some of that leadership, whether they got a letter or not,” Quenneville said. “They’re part of the group that we’re gonna rely on. Last year, they took a big bite out of it and got some good exposure for us. We’re encouraging that same type of participation this year.”

When it comes to leadership style, Granlund said he was just going to be himself, because there is obviously something in how Granlund carries himself that made Quenneville and Verbeek choose him.

“The way I try to do things, on ice and off the ice, how you prepare for games,” Granlund said. “I think that example, that’s the main thing. I want to try to do things as good as you can. You want to do everything you can for the team and help the guys around you. So, that’s my play. Just being myself.”

From the NHL to the Finnish national team, Granlund has had plenty of countrymen to look up to, whether it was longtime Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu or Finnish national team captain Ville Peltonen.

Those Finns set examples for Granlund to follow, which is how he sees himself taking on the “C” in Anaheim.

“Everybody leads a different way,” Granlund said, “but at the same time, all everyone tries to do is do his best for the team, and that’s what I try to do. It’s not about me. It’s about the team, how we can make this team play as good as we can and be successful.”