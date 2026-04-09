TST Best Bets April 9, 2026: Ducks vs. Sharks and Kings vs. Canucks

Thursday’s slate brings outstanding predictability for bettors as NBA and NHL teams that already clinched playoff spots begin resting their starters in preparation for the near two-month journey toward earning a championship. The NHL’s Colorado Avalanche clinched the Central Division and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while the Carolina Hurricanes locked down the Metropolitan Division out east. Meanwhile in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the best record in the league and top seed in the Western Conference. To stay ahead of coaches’ late-season lineup adjustments, here are tonight’s best bets.

First Pick: Ducks Under 6.5 Goals

Rundown: The Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5) will aim to snap a five-game skid against the San José Sharks (37-33-7) at Honda Center.

Anaheim had a rough stretch over their last five matchups, getting outscored 29-14 by their opponents. As a result, the Ducks fell to third in the Pacific Division with 87 points, trailing Edmonton’s 90 and Las Vegas’s 88. Anaheim’s most recent loss came at the heels of a 5-0 shutout by Nashville on Tuesday as goalie Justus Annunen’s 43-save performance left the Ducks’ skaters with no answer.

However, the Ducks will hope to flip the switch against a familiar foe in the Sharks, who are below .500 on the road. When these two squads faced off last Wednesday, the Ducks coughed up a 3-1 lead in the third period as San José scored three goals with two from 19-year-old standout Macklin Celebrini and one by Will Smith.

With the Ducks having high postseason aspirations, expect them to come out swinging in tonight’s game.

Second Pick: Kings Moneyline

Rundown: The Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19) will look to remain in the win column against the Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8) at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles enters Thursday coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Predators on Monday and will aim to sneak into a final wildcard spot with five games remaining. For the Kings, winning out is a must and tonight’s matchup presents the optimal opportunity for them to do so. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the Pacific, scoring just 52 points in comparison to L.A.’s 83. Consequently, Vancouver is 1-2-1 against the Kings this season with an improvement seeming unlikely.

Winger Adrian Kempe banked in Monday’s game-winning goal and will look to remain hot as the Kings’ offensive leader. Quinton Byfield and Artemi Panarin are other key players to watch as the pair combined for three goals last week against Toronto. Goalie Anton Forsberg will also seek to contribute once again, having led Thursday’s defense with 29 saves on the night.

With no end in sight for Vancouver’s struggles, bettors can confidently expect L.A. to take this one.