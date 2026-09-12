LA Galaxy Drops Two Points at Home in 1-1 Seattle Draw

Los Angeles, Calif. — The LA Galaxy dropped two points at home against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 12th, in a 1-1 draw.

split the points ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/K52T242szK — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 13, 2026

And the team knows it.

“Yeah, first of all, I completely agree with you that we dropped two points at home,” Center Back Justin Haak confessed.

“I think with how we came out in the first half, we deserved more from that. We had a lot of chances we needed to take away or put away rather.”

The Galaxy started brightly, creating several chances, and forcing several smart saves from Seattle Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas. Marco Reus had a good look, while Kyōgo Furuhashi and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano also had chances at goal.

The Galaxy finally made the breakthrough close to the end of the first half.

It would've been a welcome sight to LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney to score at that pivotal juncture, whose team had conceded at the beginning and end of halves the past five games.

Reus gave the Galaxy the lead in the 44th minute with a composed penalty after Lozano was brought down in Seattle's box.

Clinical from the spot. Marco Reus gives @LAGalaxy the lead just before halftime. Apple TV: https://t.co/iTC1GTOZy0 pic.twitter.com/EPCidzFtVd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2026

The former Dortmund man dispatched the penalty to put LA ahead in a 45 minute period in which they had control of the game.

But LA couldn't make more of an energetic first frame and would be left to rue the fact.

“Yeah, I was always a little bit concerned that we had done quite enough in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney said when asked whether the Galaxy let points slip away.

“I thought we were in we had many or several good chances, some that looked like they were going to be very promising and maybe didn't finish quite as promising. So I was really hoping and pushing for the second one [goal].”

But the goal never came and the second half belonged to Seattle.

The visitors created five shots on goal, and slowly but surely, they pegged LA back into their final third.

The warning should've come when the Sounders had a goal disallowed for offside. But LA could not curb the sustained attack.

Seattle made the pressure pay off in the 80th minute. After a giveaway in the midfield, Jordan Morris received the ball on the right wing and fed a streaking Paul Arriola for the finish at the backpost and the equalizer.

It was the only mistake on the night for Lucas Calegari, who was making his Galaxy debut in his second stint with the team.

LA Galaxy Defender Lucas Calegari made his debut in his second stint with the Galaxy during LA’s 1-1 home draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Dignity Health Sports Park. Photo Credit: LA Galaxy LA Galaxy Defender Lucas Calegari made his debut in his second stint with the Galaxy during LA's 1-1 home draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Brazilian was imperious throughout, settling back into the team with aplomb, and even had a goal line clearance.

But even though Calegari had a wonderful debut back, he was obviously disappointed to drop points in a winnable match.

“Yeah, to be honest, in my opinion, we lost two points. We had a lot of chances to kill the game, and we lost. But we need only to see ourselves now what we can do better for next game and take three points out of them,” the young defender said of the tie.

For Vanney, it is one more game in which the Galaxy failed to take advantage of results around the league which could've helped its playoff position. With only eight matches left, time is running out on a postseason run.

But Haak takes heart and hope in his teammates.

“I do think when I look around the locker room, I take a lot of confidence with the players that we have here, and that there's a lot of experience.”

The LA Galaxy will have a chance to put that experience to good use next week when they take on Minnesota away on Saturday, September 19th, with only one point separating the teams.