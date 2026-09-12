San Diego Wave spoil Kailen Sheridan’s return in win over North Carolina

SAN DIEGO — Gia Corley and Melanie Barcenas scored against former longtime Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, lifting San Diego to a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage in a top-of-the-table clash Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium.

Corley netted her first goal of the season in the 23rd minute before Barcenas doubled San Diego’s lead in the second half. Ashley Sanchez, the NWSL’s leading goalscorer, scored in the 82nd minute to give the Courage a late chance to equalize.

With the three points, Wave FC remained in third place, tied with Utah in the standings and trailing Gotham and Washington.

“When we were successful to play through, I think we played some absolutely beautiful football, and created some great attacks, but it wasn't always easy to do that,” Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said after the game. “That's how it should be when you play against other top team.”

Seattle Reign FC defeated the visiting Wave FC 1-0 at Lumen Field this past Sunday. San Diego native Maddie Mercado scored the game-winning goal in the 29th minute. Mercado, who attended Cathedral Catholic High and played for San Diego Surf Soccer Club, is having a breakout season in Seattle with eight goals.

Early in the match, rookie defender Mimi Van Zanten received a red card after tripping Maddie Dahlien, leaving the Wave with 10 players in the 13th minute. Van Zanten was suspended from Saturday’s match, and Brooklyn Courtnall started in her place.

San Diego Wave FC defender Brooklyn Courtnall turns away from NC Courage midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson during an NWSL soccer game, Saturday, September 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. Miguel Mota – The Sporting Tribune San Diego Wave FC defender Brooklyn Courtnall turns away from NC Courage midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson during an NWSL soccer game, Saturday, September 12, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Wave veteran striker Ludmila (Thigh) was listed as questionable ahead of the match. She was available off the bench against North Carolina. The starting attack featured Trinity Byars, Melanie Barcenas, and Corley. Midfielder Kiki Pickett was out with an ankle injury.

Both teams entered Saturday’s match with 39 points and were tied for third place in the NWSL standings, making it a highly anticipated matchup. The Courage have won three of their last four matches, led by Sanchez and Evelyn Ijeh.

Sanchez had a hat-trick performance against the Chicago Stars last week and entered Saturday leading the league with 18 goals. Ijeh has scored 11 goals this season for North Carolina.

Sheridan returned to San Diego for the first time since leaving the club in December. Sheridan was a key player for the club since the team's inception, making 87 appearances. She won the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2022.

Eidevall said it was difficult to go up against her former goalkeeper.

Longtime goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan returned to San Diego for the first time since joining North Carolina this offseason. Jonas Eidevall said it was difficult to go up against Sheridan because she’s a really good goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/bLzuio1i2s — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) September 13, 2026

Two minutes into the match, Barcenas put the ball in the net, but Perle Morroni was caught offside. Shortly after, Barcenas launched a shot from outside the box, but it sailed over the crossbar. San Diego’s attack was active early.

North Carolina defender Ryan Williams was the first player from her team to attempt a shot in the 13th minute. Wave goalkeeper Sandra Paños made the save.

Kenza Dali, a veteran midfielder from San Diego, attempted a long-range shot three minutes later, but Sheridan blocked it—the 31-year-old captain has 63 saves on the season.

Running up the right wing, Courtnall sent a rolling pass inside the box that went past Byars and found an open Gia Corley, who curled her shot past Sheridan in the 23rd minute. This was her first goal of the season, and Corley now has five goal contributions in 2026.

“It was really nice to see her get the goal,” Eidevall said. Corley played on the left side Saturday, and the coach explained that they put her there because of the qualities and freedom she plays with.

Gia Corley scores her first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/RutrfzvBgI — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 12, 2026

“It was amazing,” Courtnall said about getting her first start. “I was so excited to get it at home in front of the fans, who really brought the energy which helped it even more.”

San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (left) celebrates her goal with teammate Kimmi Ascanio during an NWSL soccer game against NC Courage, Saturday, September 12, 2026 in San Diego, California. Miguel Mota – The Sporting Tribune San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (left) celebrates her goal with teammate Kimmi Ascanio during an NWSL soccer game against NC Courage, Saturday, September 12, 2026 in San Diego, California.

San Diego held onto its 1-0 lead until halftime. Paños and the defense did an excellent job of slowing down North Carolina’s attack. The Spanish goalkeeper has brought stability to the team since joining in June.

In the 29th minute, Paños made two key saves to keep the Wave's lead. She had a diving block on Sanchez, then quickly got back up to deny Chioma Okafor a point-blank attempt.

“She’s a very experienced goalkeeper, and adds a lot of leadership to the team,” Eidevall said about Paños. He added that the team was calm and composed, and he believes Paños plays a role in that. She had five saves against a potent attack.

Sandra Paños to the rescue for San Diego pic.twitter.com/0V3Rmscbc3 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 12, 2026

At the start of the second half, Sheridan denied Byars’ left-footed shot from outside the box. Byars leads the Wave with 10 goals. Lia Godfrey had a shot on target moments later, but Sheridan made the save.

Wave center back Kennedy Wesley made a nice defensive play in the 67th minute, blocking a shot with her head in front of the net to protect San Diego’s lead.

San Diego added to its lead in the 72nd minute.

Once Barcenas entered the box, she made a cut to the left and released a shot toward the left post. The ball went past Sheridan’s outstretched arms and into the net to increase the Wave’s lead to two.

This was the 18-year-old’s sixth goal of the season. Barcenas’ role has continued to increase, and she continues to deliver offensively.

When asked about scoring on her former teammate, Barcenas said once they step onto the pitch they “take the friendship out of it,” and she was glad to give her team another goal.

Mel B with the curler to double San Diego's lead pic.twitter.com/jzMeBeoJMb — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 13, 2026

Sanchez gave North Carolina a chance late with a stunning goal. The league’s top goalscorer netted her 19th goal in the 82nd minute.

Shinomi Koyama completed a pass to an open Sanchez, who took two dribbles before placing the ball perfectly in the top right corner to cut the lead to one with eight minutes remaining.

Eidevall was asked how the team prepared for the skilled goalscorer tonight, and said, “you need to do a lot of things against Ashley Sanchez to be successful.” He further explained that the team has to be “athletic enough and technically savvy” to guard her. Eidevall highlighted the play of Courtnall.

Ashley Sanchez picks out the top corner for her 19th of the season pic.twitter.com/Ls6E93SP5p — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 13, 2026

Courtnall said it was a challenge to go up against Sanchez today, but felt prepared, and her teammates gave her the confidence.

San Diego defender Brooklyn Courtnall started in place of Mimi Van Zanten against North Carolina, who is serving her red card suspension. Wave head coach Jonas Eidevall said Courtnall made an impact on both sides of the ball and is “quickly becoming a nice asset for us.” pic.twitter.com/SO6ekob5tT — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) September 13, 2026

This was an impressive win for San Diego. The Wave have now won three straight games at home, while the Courage remained within striking distance until the final whistle. North Carolina finished with four more shot attempts, but could not find the equalizer.

San Diego (13-3-8, 42 points) will look to continue that home success on Friday, Sept. 18, when they host another NWSL contender in the Kansas City Current (11-5-8, 38 points). Kansas City tied Orlando 2-2 yesterday and has not lost since mid-August.

Current forward Temwa Chawinga leads the team with 10 goals, while midfielder Croix Bethune has 10 assists this season. With the postseason approaching, every point becomes increasingly valuable for NWSL teams.