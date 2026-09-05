LAFC’s defensive lapses continue to cost points in draw with Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah — For a team that has spent much of the season being defined by its defense, LAFC is finding that its biggest problem at the wrong time of the year may be keeping the ball out of its own net.

The Black & Gold had another chance Saturday to turn its position near the top of the Western Conference into some breathing room. Instead, a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake at America First Field extended LAFC’s winless run to five MLS matches, leaving a team that is still sitting third in the West wondering how many more points it can afford to leave behind.

Marc Dos Santos knew the match was going to open up. LAFC’s three-man back line was designed in part to take advantage of RSL’s struggles in transition, and for stretches, it worked exactly as intended. The problem was what happened when LAFC had to defend those same open spaces.

“Sometimes the game was a little bit too open,” Dos Santos said. “It benefited us more than in the offensive phase, but it was sometimes difficult in the defensive phase that we have to be more compact at moments.”

That lack of compactness showed up early.

RSL had already forced Hugo Lloris into a pair of saves before Denis Bouanga gave LAFC the lead in the 11th minute, racing down the left side before cutting inside Philip Quinton and curling his finish into the far corner. Seven minutes later, Saba Lobjanidze exposed the other side of the story. LAFC failed to clear a loose ball, and Lobjanidze was left with enough space inside the box to tie the game.

Bouanga had an answer again in the 38th minute. After receiving a long ball from Tyler Boyd, he beat Quinton once more and cut the ball back toward Son Heung-Min, who finished first time to restore the lead.

Bouanga ➡️ Son LAFC's attacking duo combine to retake the lead! pic.twitter.com/q86IUxZfsK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 6, 2026

For all the defensive uncertainty behind them, Bouanga and Son gave LAFC the kind of attacking threat it had been missing during a stretch in which it had scored just once across its previous four MLS matches. Bouanga was involved in both goals, creating the first himself and setting up the second.

But LAFC could not turn that advantage into three points.

The opportunities were there early in the second half. Tyler Boyd missed a cross at the back post with the goalkeeper out of position, while another chance nearly put LAFC up 3-1. Lloris then had to make a major save in the 54th minute to preserve the lead.

Dos Santos pointed to that stretch as the turning point. LAFC kept creating chances but never found the third goal that could have taken control of the match.

“When you don't score the third goal and you kind of leave it still open, RSL at home, you know,” Dos Santos said. “So that part was tough.”

RSL’s triple substitution in the 67th minute changed the feel of the match. Aiden Hezarkhani and Colin Guske would both play a role in the equalizer, while DeAndre Yedlin would eventually make the play that kept LAFC from leaving Utah with even more.

DeAndre Yedlin sliding clearance at the line to reject Son Heung-Min pic.twitter.com/7RZX1TjEpP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 6, 2026

In the 75th minute, Aaron Long’s attempted clearance went directly to Guske. His pass found Hezarkhani in the box, and although Lloris stopped the initial shot, the rebound fell to Noel Caliskan. Long had lost track of Caliskan, who was left unmarked to finish.

It was another preventable goal for an LAFC defense that had entered the night with an MLS-best 12 clean sheets.

“Only defend and some chance we have we don't score and Salt Lake punishes us,” Bouanga said. “For me, we lose two points here.”

There was still a chance to take them back. Son broke through in the 87th minute, rounded Rafael Cabral and got his shot toward goal, only for Yedlin to slide in at the last possible moment and clear it away.

The road point keeps LAFC in the top four with 10 regular-season matches remaining, but Bouanga was already looking at what slipped away. With Vancouver losing and Austin drawing, LAFC had an opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

“We have the chance to pass Houston and maybe catch Vancouver, but we miss the chance,” Bouanga said.

Now the opportunity moves home.

LAFC will host Red Bull New York on Wednesday, and after another draw, Dos Santos was blunt about what has to change.

“We're tying way too many games,” he said. “Now we have to look for the three points.”