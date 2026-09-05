Evelyn Shores wins it for Angel City on the road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angel City Football Club closed out its road trip with a 2-nil victory over Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium thanks to a pair of goals by Evelyn Shores.

Despite a scoreless first half, Angel City found a controlling rhythm within the opening 15 minutes and maintained it through the rest of the match. Angel City went into the break with 60% possession, seven more shots (two more on target) and 20 touches in Racing Louisville’s box. ACFC created various close chances, including in the 19th minute, when Prisca Chilufya sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box, which was saved in the bottom right corner by Jordyn Bloomer.

It wasn't until the 69th minute that Angel City broke ahead. Shores sent a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner of an assist by Sarah Gorden.

"AND ANGEL CITY'S GOIN' BACK ABOVE THE PLAYOFF LINE!" Radio highlights of an Evelyn Shores brace that gives @weareangelcity a 2-0 @NWSL victory at Racing Louisville. @Tracey_MBailey @bigbrotherjake pic.twitter.com/MVTbd5rrL2 — Isaac Lowenkron (@isaaclowenkron) September 6, 2026

The 21-year-old midfielder did not stop there. In the 90+1st minute, Shores doubled ACFC's lead with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner, assisted by Ally Sentnor.

Saturday's performance was Shores' first career brace in the NWSL. She now has three goals on the season. It is also the second game the Los Angeles side has won on this most recent road trip. Last week, the team scored a historic 5-2 victory.

"Getting six points out of this long, long away trip is huge for our team. We had a good mentality going into the game, and I'm just really looking forward to the rest of the season and making a push for the playoffs. I think this win put us in a really good position for that going forward," said Shores.