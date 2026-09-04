Manu Duah extended, Luca Bombino sold as San Diego FC reshapes roster

SAN DIEGO — Tyler Heaps, San Diego FC’s Sporting Director and General Manager, made a flurry of moves before the MLS secondary transfer window closed, reshaping SDFC’s roster as the club attempts to make a late-season playoff push as the calendar shifts to September.

While the team recently added three players to its roster, it also said goodbye to Luca Bombino, a young, ascending defender. Bombino heads to Europe as the 20-year-old U.S. youth international continues his development in the English Football League Championship with Stoke City F.C.

Bombino departs San Diego for a reported $5 million transfer fee, and the club will retain a future sell-on percentage.

The left back joined SDFC on loan from rival LAFC on Feb. 25, 2025, and became a regular starter during the club's inaugural season. Bombino appeared in 56 league matches (48 starts), recording 11 goal contributions (five goals and six assists). The team rewarded him with a contract extension in January.

“Over the past 18 months, Luca has developed tremendously, and this opportunity reflects the hard work and commitment of everyone involved in his growth,” Heaps said in a statement. “I want to thank our scouting and coaching staff for their continued investment in Luca and for creating the environment that allowed him to reach this point.”

“We’re grateful to Luca for his contributions to San Diego FC, both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter at Stoke City.”

San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino (27) holds his arm in pain during an MLS soccer game against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday August 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. Aaron Brenner – The Sporting Tribune San Diego FC defender Luca Bombino (27) holds his arm in pain during an MLS soccer game against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday August 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Since its inception, head coach Mikey Varas has emphasized developing young players and trusting them in the starting lineup. Bombino was part of the youngest starting backline in MLS history on July 19, 2025, alongside Manu Duah, Ian Pilcher and Oscar Verhoeven.

Bombino is an excellent example of what the club is building through its commitment to player development and creating a pathway for young footballers to advance their careers.

In a heartfelt video, Bombino thanked the city of San Diego for embracing him ever since his arrival: “Your support has meant everything to me. I’ll never be able to say thank you enough.” Bombino added that playing for San Diego FC had been the most incredible experience of his life.

A message from Luca to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/AaApI6WIDs — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) September 1, 2026

Bombino has already made his Stoke City debut, entering the match against Norwich to begin the second half on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Kieran Sargeant, a 23-year-old left back, is expected to take over Bombino’s spot. The club also acquired Sam Vines on loan from the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, adding competition and depth to the position.

San Diego sent Houston a third-round pick in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for the 27-year-old defender. Vines is under contract through the season, and the team has a club option for 2027.

With Bombino heading overseas to continue his playing career, Duah could eventually be the next young San Diego FC player to draw interest from abroad. San Diego FC’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft was a midfielder at UC Santa Barbara but has since converted to center back, where he has thrived. He’s made 44 starts across all competitions in two seasons.

He received a contract extension that keeps him under contract through the 2029-30 season, with a club option for 2030-31.

San Diego FC midfielder Manu Duah (26) battles for the ball during an MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers, Saturday April 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. Aaron Brenner – The Sporting Tribune San Diego FC midfielder Manu Duah (26) battles for the ball during an MLS soccer game against the Portland Timbers, Saturday April 25, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Duah is known for his athleticism, defensive range, and ability to disrupt opposing attacks. He has quickly developed into one of the most important players on San Diego FC's roster. Heaps said the team has been impressed by his rapid development and admires his willingness to embrace new challenges.

“This extension is something he has earned through his performances, his work every day, and the commitment he has shown to his development,” Heaps said about Duah. “We’re excited to continue supporting Manu as he takes the next steps in what we believe can be a very special career.”

Keeping Manu in Chrome and Azul SDFC has signed defender Manu Duah to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season with a Club option for 2030-31. https://t.co/b7ctmfHu6d pic.twitter.com/HY0B5Nl6p8 — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) September 3, 2026

Earlier this summer, the club acquired defenders Ian Murphy and Dagur Dan Thórhallsson. Murphy has already played in eight matches, and Thórhallsson scored against Puebla last month in the Leagues Cup.

San Diego also parted ways with forward Lewis Morgan, its marquee offseason addition. Morgan was coming off a major injury and never appeared to find his form after arriving from the New York Red Bulls.

His time with the Chrome and Azul left much to be desired. He failed to score a goal and recorded just three assists in 779 minutes across all competitions. Morgan now heads to Toronto FC in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot.

In a corresponding move, San Diego signed Congo DR Men’s National Team veteran forward Cédric Bakambu. The 35-year-old forward appeared in three World Cup matches this summer against Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan. Bakambu was a free agent and now joins a team that needed another striker to complement Marcus Ingvartsen.

“Cédric brings an incredible level of experience and proven quality to San Diego FC,” Heaps said about the signing. “He has built an outstanding career competing at the highest levels in Europe and internationally, and his ability to consistently find the back of the net has been a defining part of his game. He understands what it takes to perform on the biggest stages and brings a winning mentality that will be extremely valuable to our group.”

The additions of designated player Elias Achouri and Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pirani in July have already paid dividends. Achouri has scored two goals in four matches, while Pirani has scored twice in 467 minutes—both providing a much-needed boost to the attack.

San Diego FC midfielder Elias Achouri (99) celebrates after scroing a goal during an MLS match between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego SC on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Edwin So – The Sporting Tribune San Diego FC midfielder Elias Achouri (99) celebrates after scroing a goal during an MLS match between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Diego SC on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was loaned to Southern California rival LA Galaxy for the remainder of the season. Lozano was a non-factor for San Diego after being held out of the lineup by the club. Chucky scored this past weekend against his former team, but SDFC won the match 3-1.

San Diego FC's final move before Wednesday's deadline was acquiring midfielder David Mimbang on loan from its sister club, FC Nordsjælland. He’ll be on the roster through the end of the 2027 MLS season. Heaps said the club had been eyeing the 18-year-old through its Right to Dream network.

“We’re excited to welcome a midfielder with tremendous potential who brings a different profile and skill set to our group,” Heaps said. “He has the physical tools, technical quality and mentality to continue developing, and we believe San Diego FC is a great environment for him to take that next step.”

With the secondary transfer window now closed, San Diego FC’s roster looks considerably different from the one that entered the summer. The club added experience, depth and attacking reinforcements while continuing to invest in young players with long-term potential.

The club currently sits eighth in the Western Conference with an 8-6-8 record and 30 points. San Diego has earned 10 points over its last five matches. They will look to continue that momentum Saturday, Sept. 5, when San Diego travels to face Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium.