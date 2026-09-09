LAFC defeat RBNY in stifling SoCal heat

LOS ANGELES — LAFC beat Red Bull New York 2-0 on what was the hottest night of the year in Southern California. With temperatures hovering around 95° at kickoff and an unfamiliar humidity nullifying the typical nightfall relief, a battle between one of the youngest and oldest teams in the MLS saw experience get the better of youth in oppressively balmy conditions.

In their first meeting at BMO since April 2024, when a Denis Bouanga brace secured a 2-2 draw, it would be the Gabonese striker who once again made the difference. While his impressive form didn't translate into goals, he was a constant source of frustration for New York (and right-back Deylan Nealis) as LAFC consistently looked to his side of the field and harassed the Red Bull's backline with every break.

While Los Angeles' counter-attacking identity has faced increased scrutiny among some sections of the fanbase in recent weeks, manager Marc Dos Santos doubled-down on his team's approach in the hot and humid conditions – a decision as risky as it was expected.

But despite a fast opening, with both sides making forays into the opposition box, the teams soon settled into familiar roles that would ultimately prove the LAFC manager right. At least for the night.

With LAFC inviting pressure and Red Bull happy to oblige, every stoppage in play was used to rehydrate while every spell of possession only seemed to frustrate the visitors as they failed to break through. Instead, it was the youngest player on the second-oldest team in the league that struck first.

In the 22nd minute, 17 year-old Jude Terry's side-footed effort from the top of the box found the back of the net after Red Bulls' keeper Ethan Horvath parried a shot back into danger, following a Son-led counter-attack.

While New York's 17 year old, Adri Mehmeti, showed his own potential, helping his team re-establish their rhythm after going 1-0 down, he was forced off with an injury in the 33rd minute. As the second-youngest team in the MLS, the Red Bulls have been one of the stories of the season, with Mehmeti one of a trio of teenagers – alongside Julian Hall and Matthew Dos Santos – breaking records seemingly every week. Unfortunately, none were able to make an impact tonight, as Hall wouldn't appear until the 56th minute and Dos Santos wouldn't feature at all.

The second half saw the Red Bulls press with more purpose, but it still wasn't enough to stifle LA. Winger Jacob Shaffelburg added a further outlet for LAFC's counters, this time through the right side of the attack, stretching New York's backline and opening up the half-spaces for his teammates to exploit.

As they continued to probe, legs grew tired and the final half-hour settled into a war of attrition that New York simply never looked like winning. The pacified crowd fanned themselves with a calm assurance in-sync with LAFC's performance on the field, before a stoppage time nightcap from Armando Sieb put the game to bed. As the final whistle blew, players collapsed from exhaustion.

After the match, Dos Santos acknowledged the toll the conditions took on his squad and LAFC's need to get younger. "This league doesn't allow you a lot of rest," he said. "And when you have some older players, it's hard for them to play Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday again."

But for tonight, it wasn't what his team lacked, but what they gave that made the difference. "At the end, the players were tired, but it shows what they achieved. That they worked hard and that they did everything they could to get the three points."