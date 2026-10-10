LAFC fails to capitalize on man advantage in 1-1 draw with Vancouver

LOS ANGELES — Xavi Tamarit’s first match in charge of LAFC offered a glimpse of what the club hopes to become under its new interim manager. The problem was that, even with nearly the entire match played against ten men, the result looked uncomfortably familiar.

LAFC settled for a 1-1 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at BMO Stadium, missing an opportunity to gain ground against the Western Conference leaders. Denis Bouanga’s second-half header rescued a point, but LAFC struggled to turn its numerical advantage into enough clear chances to win.

Tamarit, who took over after Marc Dos Santos was sacked during the international break, said Vancouver’s early red card changed the game in ways LAFC did not anticipate. Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the seventh minute for bringing down Jacob Shaffelburg as he ran through on goal, leaving the visitors to defend with ten players for the remainder of the match.

LAFC initially found space, with new signing Sergio Vásquez delivering dangerous balls toward Bouanga and Son Heung-min. But Vancouver gradually retreated into a compact defensive shape, leaving LAFC with possession and fewer openings to exploit.

“Sometimes we think it's going to be easier against them, but sometimes it's like they get more together,” Tamarit said. “They were more compact in our block many times, and it was hard for us.”

The visitors even took the lead in the 43rd minute. Édier Ocampo found Oliver Larraz in the box, and Hugo Lloris’ initial save fell back to Larraz, who finished the rebound. LAFC had conceded first yet again, despite playing with an extra man for most of the half.

Bouanga equalized seconds after halftime, heading home a Sergi Palencia cross. The goal was his 15th of the season and his 80th regular-season strike for LAFC, moving him into another milestone in a career that has made him one of the club’s most consistent attacking threats.

But the equalizer did not spark the breakthrough LAFC needed. Bouanga had another goal ruled out for offside, while a promising two-on-one opportunity with Son later in the half went unfinished. LAFC continued to send crosses into the penalty area, but too often the final touch was missing.

Tamarit said his team reached dangerous positions but needed to make better decisions once the ball entered the box. He had pushed his fullbacks higher and added attacking players after the break, hoping to stretch Vancouver’s defensive shape.

“We had some very good moments without ball and also with the ball, and we had some bad moments involved,” Tamarit said. “When you change concepts, the most difficult is to have continuity in the actions.”

That continuity may be the biggest challenge facing Tamarit in the coming weeks. He had only a week to work with the team before his debut, and several players were still adjusting to new roles. Bouanga, for example, started up front with Son positioned underneath him, a change intended to bring the two closer together and give Son more room to create.

Bouanga acknowledged that playing as a central striker is not his preferred position, though he is willing to adapt to the team’s needs. With only five matches remaining in the regular season, the adjustment period is short.

"I help the team on this position," said Bouanga. "It's not my best position, but I need to follow the structure."

Tamarit also faces a crowded schedule that leaves little time for traditional training sessions. He said video analysis will be crucial as the staff identifies what worked and what needs correcting before the next match.

LAFC now sits at 11-9-9 with 42 points, having won just one of its last eight league matches. Saturday’s draw showed some promising early signs under Tamarit, particularly through Vásquez’s creativity, but the inability to turn a man advantage into three points leaves the club with little margin for error.

The new manager has a clearer picture of the work ahead. The challenge is making sure LAFC’s next performance shows more than flashes of the changes he wants to introduce.