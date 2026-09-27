LAFC falls 1-0 at FC Dallas after second-half equalizer is disallowed

FRISCO, Texas — LAFC appeared to have found its way back into Saturday night’s match at FC Dallas when Armindo Sieb scored in the 73rd minute. But a disallowed goal left the visitors searching for an equalizer that never came in a 1-0 loss at Toyota Stadium.

Osaze Urhoghide’s first-half header proved decisive as a shorthanded LAFC team fell to 11-9-8 with 41 points in MLS play. Missing six players on international duty, captain Aaron Long through suspension and midfielder Timothy Tillman because of injury, LAFC remained within striking distance but could not salvage a point.

The pivotal second-half decision came when referee Sergii Boiko, acting on the advice of video assistant referee Younes Marrakchi, ruled that Sieb had interfered with Dallas goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in the buildup to his apparent equalizer. The ruling preserved Dallas’ advantage and erased LAFC’s best opportunity to turn its attacking pressure into a result.

LAFC threatened again in the closing moments of regulation, when defender Sergi Palencia attempted a bicycle kick that forced a save from Sirois. The Dallas goalkeeper denied the effort to secure the shutout.

An initially cagey first half swung toward the hosts in the 34th minute. Joaquín Valiente delivered a corner into the middle of the penalty area, where Urhoghide headed home for the match’s only goal.

Hugo Lloris kept LAFC close with several important saves and interventions as the visitors gradually developed more of an attacking presence. His work gave LAFC a chance to recover from the early deficit, but Dallas held on through the second-half challenges.

The absences left head coach Marc Dos Santos without several regular options. Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-Min, Mathieu Choinière, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jude Terry and Leo Walta were away with their respective national teams. Long served a suspension after receiving a red card in LAFC’s previous match, while Tillman remained sidelined.

Two newcomers made their first appearances for the club. Midfielder Sergio Vásquez entered at halftime for defender Nkosi Tafari, and forward Marius Aiyenero replaced Jeremy Ebobisse in the 86th minute. Aiyenero had joined the first team on a short-term loan from LAFC2 ahead of the match.

The defeat moved LAFC’s all-time MLS regular-season record against Dallas to 8-5-3 and its record across all competitions this season to 17-10-12.

LAFC has next weekend off before returning to BMO Stadium to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with the match airing on Apple TV.