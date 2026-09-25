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SOCCER · 11 minutes ago

San Diego wins third straight in Louisville behind goals from Corley, Ludmila

Sebastian Sanchez, author

Sebastian Sanchez

Host · Writer

San Diego Wave FC continued its momentum with a 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday night, earning its third consecutive win. Gia Corley and Ludmila scored for the Wave, which recorded its seventh clean sheet of the season.

The Wave took care of business on the road, handing Louisville its sixth straight loss. The Racing has struggled throughout the season and sits second-to-last in the NWSL standings. Louisville is now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

With four regular-season games remaining, San Diego (15-3-8, 48 points) currently ranks second in the standings, trailing Gotham FC (16-6-4, 54 points). The Washington Spirit (14-4-7, 46 points), who are set to play on Saturday, are also in contention for the NWSL Shield.

Corley opened the scoring in the 27th minute with an impressive build-up play that initiated in their own territory.

Trinity Byars made a great pass to Lia Godfrey at midfield, who then found Corley sprinting up the left wing. As Corley entered the box with a defender trailing her, she dribbled to the right of Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer and slotted it into the bottom right of the net to give San Diego an early lead.

This was Corley’s second goal of the season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder netted her first two weeks ago against the NC Courage. Corley now has six goal contributions in 2026.

Byars suffered an injury early in the second half, and Jonas Eidevall subbed on veteran striker Ludmila. The 31-year-old forward was a regular starter, but Byars emergence put her on the bench. She made her presence felt immediately.

Ludmila scored in the 49th minute. Wave captain midfielder Kenza Dali made a nifty pass to Corley, whose shot from inside the box was blocked by a defender. Ludmila was there to clean up the rebound and finished with one touch.

A confidence-boosting goal for the Brazilian. This was Ludmila’s third goal of the season. She’s had 57 shot attempts in 1,692 minutes played. Ludmila scored 10 goals last year with Chicago.

Barbara Bonansea made her San Diego Wave debut, entering in the 81st minute. The club acquired the Italian forward on Sept. 11 via loan from Juventus F.C. Women, where she spent nine years. Bonansea is under contract through June 2027.

San Diego controlled the match from start to finish, securing three important points on the road. Bloomer was tested often between the posts, defending against 20 shot attempts (nine on target). She finished the night with seven saves.

Since the start of August, the Wave have earned 19 points and lost just two matches—they are playing their best football when it matters most.

They will travel to Orlando next Friday, Oct. 2, to face the Pride (9-3-13, 30 points) at Inter.Co Stadium. Barbra Banda has kept Orlando’s playoff hopes alive with 19 goal contributions: 16 goals and three assists.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-699

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+500

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
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Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-136

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+116

U 41.5

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