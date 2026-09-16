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SOCCER · 1 hour ago

SDFC's hold on Baja Cup ends in 2-1 home loss to Club Tijuana

Angel Rodriguez, author

Angel Rodriguez

Host · Writer

SAN DIEGO — Club Tijuana winners of the 2026 Baja Cup after downing San Diego FC 2-1 at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night. 

SDFC’s cross-border rivals, Club Tijuana, were in town for the second edition of the Baja Cup, looking to take the annual trophy back to Estadio Caliente. 

Last year’s Baja Cup finished in a goal-filled 4-2 San Diego FC victory, as the two clubs' first-ever meeting ended with SDFC lifting the organized club friendly trophy in front of their fans at Snapdragon Stadium back on Sept. 16, 2025. 

This season’s match saw heavy rotation and youthful introductions to the first team of both sides, with goalkeeper Duran Ferree being the only returning starter from SDFC’s most recent game.

Recently, the teams met in this year's Phase One of the Leagues Cup, as the Chrome & Azul took a slim 1-0 Snapdragon Stadium win over the Xolos back on August 9.

Xolos’ special edition “De la Frontera pa’l Mundo” kits took the field on Wednesday night, donning the green shirts on Mexican Independence Day in honor of both local and national identity. 

The first goal of the night belonged to the Xolos in the 34-minute, with midfielder David Orduno getting a near-goal area header into the net for the 1-0 score.

The delivery came from Xolos defender Joban Gonzalez, lofting an aerial cross into the box as Orduno snuck in his headed shot past SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree for the opening goal. 

SDFC got their equalizing goal nearing the end of the first period, with defender Osvald Søe getting the Chrome & Azul back on level terms at the 45+2 minute mark.

A poor Xolos defensive stand off a corner kick was responsible for the tying score, with a recentering of the ball inside the penalty box finding Søe right outside the goal area, only needing an on-target shot into the momentarily unguarded frame. 

The opening second-half whistle was met with uproar at Snapdragon Stadium, as Mexican rising star Gilberto Mora took the field as a substitute. 

The match was decided by a late Xolos winner in the 81-minute from midfielder Ivan Tona, letting off an outside-the-box strike that bounced off the crossbar and into the net to snatch the 2-1 lead and win as Club Tijuana were able to see out the Baja Cup victory.

After a three-match homestand, SDFC will now be away from home for their next three MLS matches, with their next game back at Snapdragon Stadium taking place on Oct. 10. 

SDFC starts their road stint at the home of the reigning MLS Cup champions, visiting Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at Nu Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, to mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 17 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Detroit Lions logo

DET

+4.5

+198

O 54.5

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BUF

-4.5

-240

U 54.5

Sep 20 1:00 PM
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PHI

-7

-350

O 39.5

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TEN

+7

+280

U 39.5

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