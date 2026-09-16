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SOCCER · 1 day ago

What Angel City's latest crucial win against Seattle Reign could mean for playoff contention

Michelle Chavez, author

Michelle Chavez

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES – Angel City Football Club defeated Seattle Reign FC 3-1 at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night in a critical win that keeps the club in playoff contention. As the season nears its end, here is how that win fits into the club's quest for a playoff run. 

Wednesday in review

Goals from Ally Sentnor, Ary Borges and Taylor Suarez helped secure the club's 10th win of the season for the first time in club history. 

“There is a competitive spirit in us now that I like a lot and that really pays off,” said Interim Head Coach Leif Smerud. “There was a lot of pressure going into this game. We knew how important it was, and to deal with that in the way we did, I'm very impressed by the team.”

Sentnor opened the scoring in the 20th minute after converting a penalty kick. The goal marked Sentnor’s fourth of the season and her second straight penalty-kick goal, after she contributed one to Angel City’s 3-3 draw against Denver Summit FC five days earlier.

Twenty minutes later, Borges doubled Angel City's lead, heading the ball into the bottom left corner off a cross from Evelyn Shores. It's the Brazilian's third goal of the season and the first goal her daughter witnessed, whom she welcomed on Sept. 4, 2026. 

“I’m so happy; it’s a special moment for me to have my little girl with us,” Borges said. “I’m so happy to score goals and [I know] how important this game was for us.”

In the 81st minute, Suarez added ACFC's final goal, tying a league record in the process. Just 21 seconds after subbing on, Suarez collected the ball and fired a shot from the center of the box into the top-right corner. Suarez is now tied for the fastest in-game substitute goal in league history, and Shores earned her second assist of the night. It was also Suarez's second goal of the season.  

“I just saw the opening to run and finish, and that's what I did,” Suarez said. “Playing professionally was a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so being able to have my name in the history books is pretty cool. Anything I can do to help this team, whether it’s starting the game, coming off the bench, it feels great.”

“I’ve challenged Taylor on one thing, and that’s output,” Smerud said. “She is very good at creating separation. She’s a hard worker, a good dribbler, and a promising player.”

Thanks to a sound partnership beween Angel City's backline and Angelina Anderson, Seattle only found the back of the net once. During the second minute of stoppage time, Sofia Huerta scored from outside the box. 

Wednesday's win marks a new club record with four consecutive multi-goal matches. 

Playoffs around the corner 

Angel City has six games left in its regular-season schedule: four on the road and two at home. 

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

+2.5

+122

O 45.5

Denver Broncos logo

DEN

-2.5

-144

U 45.5

Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Las Vegas Raiders logo

LV

+6.5

+250

O 43.5

Los Angeles Chargers logo

LAC

-6.5

-310

U 43.5

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