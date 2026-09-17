Angel City reaches 10 wins for first time, keeps playoff hopes alive with 3-1 victory over Seattle

LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC reached double-digit wins for the first time in club history Wednesday night, defeating Seattle Reign FC 3-1 at BMO Stadium to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ally Sentnor and Ary Borges scored in the first half before rookie Taylor Suarez delivered a record-setting finish in the 81st minute, finding the net just 21 seconds after entering the match. It was the fastest goal by an incoming substitute in NWSL history and helped Angel City secure a milestone victory under interim head coach Leif Smerud.

“There is a competitive spirit in us now that I like a lot and that really pays off,” Smerud said. “There was a lot of pressure going into this game. We knew how important it was, and to deal with that in the way we did, I'm very impressed by the team.”

Sentnor gave Angel City the lead in the 20th minute, converting a penalty kick for her fourth goal of the season. It was her second consecutive match with a goal from the spot after she also converted in a 3-3 draw against Denver Summit FC five days earlier.

Seattle threatened to answer in the 25th minute when Jess Fishlock struck the left post, but Emily Sams helped Angel City clear the danger. Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made two first-half saves, including a stop on Maddie Mercado in the 30th minute, as the hosts protected their advantage.

Borges doubled the lead in the 40th minute. Following a corner kick, Evelyn Shores sent a cross into the box that Borges headed into the bottom-left corner for her third goal of the season and a 2-0 halftime lead.

The goal carried particular meaning for Borges, who welcomed her first daughter Sept. 4. Less than two weeks later, she helped deliver a crucial victory for Angel City.

“I’m so happy; it’s a special moment for me, to have my little girl with us,” Borges said. “I’m so happy to score goals and [I know] how important this game was for us.”

Suarez extended the lead shortly after coming off the bench, collecting the ball in the center of the box and firing into the top-right corner. Shores earned her second assist of the night and sixth of the season on the play, while Suarez scored her second goal of her rookie campaign.

“I just saw the opening to run and finish, and that's what I did,” Suarez said. “Playing professionally was a dream of mine since I was a little girl, so being able to have my name in the history books is pretty cool. Anything I can do to help this team, whether it’s starting the game, coming off the bench, it feels great.”

For Smerud, the finish reflected the production he has encouraged from the young forward.

“I’ve challenged Taylor on one thing, and that’s output,” Smerud said. “She is very good at creating separation. She’s a hard worker, a good dribbler, and a promising player.”

Seattle spoiled the shutout in the second minute of second-half stoppage time when Sofia Huerta scored from outside the box. Angel City nevertheless closed out the victory to collect three important points in its pursuit of a postseason berth.

The three-goal performance also gave Angel City four consecutive multi-goal matches for the first time. Its first 10-win season adds to a 2026 campaign that already includes club records for goals, clean sheets and road victories.

Angel City will look to build on the result Sunday when it visits Utah Royals FC at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, with the match available on NWSL+.