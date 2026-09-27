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SOCCER · 2 hours ago

LAFC fires Marc Dos Santos, begins search for new head coach

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — LAFC fired head coach Marc Dos Santos on Sunday, announcing that the club had decided to part ways with him “after careful consideration.” The club did not name an immediate replacement, saying it would announce its interim coaching plans soon as it begins searching for a new head coach.

“Marc has given a great deal to this club over the years, and we are grateful for his commitment, care and contributions to LAFC,” LAFC President of Soccer Operations John Thorrington said in a statement. “We wish Marc and his family all the best moving forward.”

LAFC did not provide a specific reason for the dismissal or outline a timetable for hiring a permanent successor. Its announcement also did not identify candidates for the position or specify who would lead the team while interim arrangements are being finalized.

The decision leaves LAFC facing two immediate tasks: putting an interim coaching staff in place and identifying the coach who will guide the club moving forward. Further details on that transition are expected in the club’s forthcoming update.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 28 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-4.5

-210

O 41.5

Chicago Bears logo

CHI

+4.5

+176

U 41.5

Final
Falcons covered +4.5, O 43.5
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

35

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

14

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