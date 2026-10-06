The Biggest Names In Soccer To Cross The Pond

For what seemed like a long time, the Atlantic Ocean appeared to separate soccer’s old powers from its newest ambitions. Yet plenty of global icons from the sport have made the trip, trading European floodlights for American stadiums and a league in the form of the MLS eager to grow.

The appeal is straightforward to understand. Stars bring sellout crowds, global broadcast deals and a surge of interest from casual fans. Nowadays, fans checking the latest football betting odds before a big game will see MLS clubs featured alongside some of Europe’s elite, showing just how far the league has come in a relatively short space of time.

The Pioneers: Pelé And Beckham

Pelé laid down a marker in 1975 when he signed for the New York Cosmos, making soccer a huge talking point in living rooms across America. Three decades later, David Beckham signed with the LA Galaxy, arriving with a celebrity profile that few athletes could match. He helped the club win the MLS Cup twice, while also significantly boosting the profile of the league.

European Legends Follow

Thierry Henry swapped Barcelona for the New York Red Bulls in 2010, bringing with him world-class ability and a real striker’s instinct. Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard followed to the LA Galaxy, with the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimović joining further down the line. Wayne Rooney also enjoyed a stint as a player with D.C. United after leaving Everton, going on to captain and manage the side.

Ibrahimović scored twice on his debut against LAFC. And LAFC is another MLS team to have seen great players arrive, with Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale joining in 2022. Bale, a renowned big-time player, scored a dramatic late equaliser in the 128th minute of the MLS Cup final, with his team going on to win the penalty shootout.

The Messi Effect

You could argue that no move has reshaped the league like Lionel Messi’s at Inter Miami in 2023. The Argentine World Cup winner left Paris Saint-Germain and immediately helped the club to its first trophy, the Leagues Cup. Former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba followed him to Florida, with Luis Suárez also making the move several months later. Those arrivals alone show the pull power Messi has, and will continue to have, in his time in the MLS.

The Latest Arrivals

The trend of players heading to the MLS from European football is only getting stronger. Son Heung-Min added Premier League pedigree to LAFC last summer after joining from Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Müller, a World Cup winner, left Bayern Munich after a trophy-laden career and signed for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Most recently, Robert Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire after his time with Barcelona came to an end. While these players may be in the twilight of their respective careers, they’re still huge names with massive profiles.

Conclusion

The US being one of the host nations of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was huge for the MLS. Top players have signed in the past, and continue to do so, but now it’s about the league being recognised as competitive and a good place to play soccer. If the MLS can build on what happened in the summer and continue to utilise the star power of players within the league, it will lead to it being an even bigger attraction moving forward.