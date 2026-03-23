Lia Godfrey’s late goal gives San Diego a road win over Utah

Lia Godfrey’s late goal gives San Diego Wave FC its first win of the 2026 NWSL season, defeating Utah Royals 2-1 at America First Field.

Both teams lost their 2026 NWSL season opener this past weekend. A goal by former Wave forward Makenzy Robbe in the final moments of the first half decided the outcome at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego controlled the match and had plenty of scoring opportunities, but lacked the finishing touch to equalize. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell put on a clinic, recording nine saves.

Kansas City defeated a visiting Utah squad 2-1 last Saturday. Tatum Milzazzo’s goal in the 35th minute gave the Royals the lead. Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor scored goals for the Current in the second half to secure the three points.

Jonas Eidevall made just one significant change to his startling XI. Leah Freeman got the start in goal over DiDi Haračić. Haračić had one save and allowed one goal against Houston. Ahead of the first match, the coach refused to name a starting goalkeeper. Luisa Agudelo is the third option on the roster.

Brazilian forwards Ludmila and Gabi Portilho made their Wave debut last week, and three players made their professional debuts: Lia Godfrey, Tatum Wyanalda, and Mimi Van Zanten.

Heading into Sunday night’s match, San Diego has defeated Utah in all four meetings.

San Diego’s high press resulted in the game’s first goal. Ludmila closed in on a Royals defender, causing the ball to be deflected to an open Dudinha. She then scored with a right-footed shot that found the left side of the net in the 18th minute. This marked her sixth career goal for the Wave.

Dudinha also had an exceptional performance against Utah, contributing a total of six shots.

DUDINHA DELIVERS 🇧🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/XlCJ0LrfVB — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 22, 2026

Royals Lara Prasnikar equalized the game in the 67th minute off an assist from Kiana Palacios. In the final eight minutes of regulation, Tatumn Milazzo received her second yellow card, leaving Utah with 10 players—and that’s when the Wave capitalized.

It was a missed opportunity for Freeman, who hesitated before diving to stop the ball.

San Diego completed multiple good passes to evade the opposing backline. Kenza Dali received a pass from Kimmi Ascanio, and Dali tapped it into the box to Godfrey, who put the ball inside the net—a big-time moment for a player who made her debut last week.

LIA GODFREY GAME WINNER FOR SD 🌊 pic.twitter.com/chFj5hGteB — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) March 23, 2026

The match could’ve gone either way, but the visiting team prevailed. San Diego will play two games at Snapdragon Stadium this week. They will have a playoff rematch against the Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday, March 25. Then will host the Chicago Stars FC on Saturday.