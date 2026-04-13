Aces all but complete return of championship core

With most of the core players from last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces team either back or preparing to return, one of the final dominoes has now fallen into place.

On Monday, Aces team president and general manager Nikki Fargas announced the official re-signing of NaLyssa Smith, the center who joined Las Vegas on June 30 in a trade with the Dallas Wings.

“After joining us halfway through the season last year, NaLyssa made an immediate impact and quickly established herself as a vital asset to our roster,” said Fargas in a statement. “Throughout our championship run, she illustrated how versatile and multifaceted her game can be, and we are excited to watch her expand those capabilities this season.”

After joining the Aces, Smith became the frontcourt complement to A’ja Wilson that the team had been looking for all season.

Her numbers increased with the Aces, going from averaging 6.7 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game with the Wings to 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds in her new home. Smith also contributed towards the Aces’ championship run, adding 7.1 points, five rebounds and a block per game across all 12 playoff contests.

“I’m super excited to be returning for a full year alongside the best players in the league and best coach in the league,” said Smith. “I wanted to come back to take full advantage of my opportunity and chase another championship. The culture, the environment and the fans are something I’ve always dreamed of being a part of, and why wouldn’t I want to run it back another year!”

Since being selected second overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Smith has averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in her four seasons in the league. Getting the opportunity to run an offseason program with the Aces and a full season with her new team can only assist in her continuing development.