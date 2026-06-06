Sparks lose three straight after high-scoring game against Wings

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks finally got their offense going.

Unfortunately, the other team scored more points. The Wings (7-3) and the Sparks went back and forth before Dallas separated just enough in the last few minutes to get the W in L.A., 104-96. The Sparks were felled for the third straight game and are now 0-2 in the Commissioner's Cup.

"I thought we played better," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "The ball was moving. Balanced scoring, five players in double figures. That's how we want to play. Dallas is a good team. I think in the last four minutes they kind of willed it to happen for them and we didn't."

The Sparks go down to 4-6. But all they can do is keep going and keep building.

"We're going to keep building. We have another game in two days," Sparks forward Dearica Hamby said. "And the next four or five games are definitely winnable. So carry over… process this game. But turn the page really quick."

As mentioned, it's the last few minutes were the Wings separated and took the victory.

"Just mental toughness, rebounds, helping strong side when we shouldn't be," Hamby said when asked about the end of the game. "Just little things that we could have had a little bit more control over. That we have to be more disciplined to finish a game."

On the other side, Paige Bueckers had a career-high 14 assists. Last season, she scored her career-high in points. She really seems to like playing in Los Angeles.

"Going out there and having fun," Bueckers said. "Playing with passion. L.A. and in this arena specifically has so much history. It's a legendary building. Just an honor to play here.

Paige Bueckers speaks on yet another career night against the Los Angeles Sparks pic.twitter.com/doCDlebCxC — Mirror US Sports (@MirrorUSSports) June 6, 2026

(Thank you to the Mirror.)

Kelsey Plum made her return to the Sparks. It was like she never left.

"You see how how tough she is to guard," Roberts said. "They really struggled to keep her in front of them and I think she was consciously trying to get other people involved as well, especially in that first half. But she just brings a level of confidence to the whole group offensively and she's a competitor and she makes us better."

Plum led the Sparks with 27 points while Ariel Atkins had 16 and Hamby had 15.

The Wings had a huge game from Arike Ogunbowale, who had 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Jessica Shepard continues her banner season with a 22-point, 15-rebound game. Bueckers went for 18 points and 14 assists. As for the first overall pick from this year's draft, Azzi Fudd scored 11.

The Sparks will end their current home stand on Sunday against the expansion team Portland Fire. They will also try to end that three-game skid they're currently on.