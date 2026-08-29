Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
WNBA · 11 minutes ago

Aces make huge pickup to fill NaLyssa Smith-sized void

Derek Hegna, author

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

With NaLyssa Smith officially done for the season, the Las Vegas Aces needed to make a move to bolster their frontcourt.

On Saturday, the Aces did exactly that, signing free agent center Kalani Brown.

“The Las Vegas Aces are thrilled to welcome Kalani to the family,” said Aces President and General Manager Nikki Fargas in a statement.

“She brings an extremely diverse defensive skillset, has a great paint presence and is a strong rebounder. Kalani has made such an impact on each team she’s played for and will have continued success in an Aces uniform.”

Since being selected seventh overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Brown has bandied around the WNBA. The six-foot-seven center has made stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas before most recently being a part of the Phoenix Mercury team that faced the Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals. Averaging 13 minutes a game, Brown has recorded 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Ironically enough, Brown has ties to Smith from their time at Baylor.

With both players on the Baylor team that brought the 2019 NCAA Championship to Waco, Brown was also a three-time All-American and 2018 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

Now on the Aces, Brown should slot in nicely behind the duo of Brianna Turner and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. Turner would get the start in Friday’s game against the Toronto Tempo and put up four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes, while Parker-Tyus produced nine points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes.

Fortunately, the Aces have an opportunity to sort themselves out due to the WNBA being on pause for the FIBA World Cup in Berlin. They will return to action on the road against the Seattle Storm on Sept. 17.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 29 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

+1.5

+102

O 37.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

-1.5

-120

U 37.5

Final
Steelers covered +1.5, O 34.5
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

27

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

28

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Odds & Upcoming Season Outlook
NFL · 2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles 2026 Odds & Upcoming Season Outlook
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
NFL · 4 days ago
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
NFL · 4 days ago
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
NFL · 6 days ago
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense
NFL · 1 week ago
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense