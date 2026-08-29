Aces make huge pickup to fill NaLyssa Smith-sized void

With NaLyssa Smith officially done for the season, the Las Vegas Aces needed to make a move to bolster their frontcourt.

On Saturday, the Aces did exactly that, signing free agent center Kalani Brown.

“The Las Vegas Aces are thrilled to welcome Kalani to the family,” said Aces President and General Manager Nikki Fargas in a statement.

“She brings an extremely diverse defensive skillset, has a great paint presence and is a strong rebounder. Kalani has made such an impact on each team she’s played for and will have continued success in an Aces uniform.”

Since being selected seventh overall in the 2019 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Brown has bandied around the WNBA. The six-foot-seven center has made stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas before most recently being a part of the Phoenix Mercury team that faced the Aces in the 2025 WNBA Finals. Averaging 13 minutes a game, Brown has recorded 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Ironically enough, Brown has ties to Smith from their time at Baylor.

With both players on the Baylor team that brought the 2019 NCAA Championship to Waco, Brown was also a three-time All-American and 2018 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

Now on the Aces, Brown should slot in nicely behind the duo of Brianna Turner and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. Turner would get the start in Friday’s game against the Toronto Tempo and put up four points and five rebounds in 18 minutes, while Parker-Tyus produced nine points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes.

Fortunately, the Aces have an opportunity to sort themselves out due to the WNBA being on pause for the FIBA World Cup in Berlin. They will return to action on the road against the Seattle Storm on Sept. 17.