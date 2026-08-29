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WNBA · 11 minutes ago

Sparks claim Nye off waivers; let go of Martin, Pili

Rey Moralde, author

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks made more moves on their roster as the 2026 season winds down.

Aaliyah Nye was claimed off waivers by the Sparks after the Atlanta Dream let her go. Nye was drafted by the Toronto Tempo in the expansion draft but was cut by the team before the season started. So this would be Nye's third team this season. Nye played 19 games this season in limited playing time. She won a championship with the Aces in the 2025 season.

Kate Martin was signed to a regular contract but bizarrely enough, didn't nearly play as much as she did when she was in a developmental deal. She has been waived to make room for Nye. Martin ended up playing 17 games with the Sparks, averaging 2.3 points per game. She scored a season-high 11 points against the Tempo in mid-May.

Alissa Pili was signed to a developmental deal around the same time they brought Martin up to the main roster. After playing Pili for five games, they have decided to release her. She averaged 2.0 points and 2.2 boards per game.

In a corresponding move, the Sparks signed Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to a developmental deal. Mwenentanda went undrafted last spring after playing college ball in Texas and Vanderbilt. The 6'2" guard played five games this season for the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sparks (14-25) resume play on Sunday against the Storm in Seattle.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 29 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Chicago Bears logo

CHI

-1.5

-110

O 36.5

Tennessee Titans logo

TEN

+1.5

-106

U 36.5

Final
Steelers covered +1.5, O 34.5
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

27

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

28

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