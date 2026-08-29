For Nneka Ogwumike, leadership on the court does not stop following retirement announcement

Los Angeles Sparks legend Nneka Ogwumike had a vintage 24-point performance on Friday in a 88-82 win over the Washington Mystics. To the young Mystics players, her legacy has also been at the forefront in recent weeks.

Ogwumike, an 11-time All Star, announced her retirement from the WNBA 10 days ago after 15 seasons. Friday's game may have held high stakes, it was a tiebreaker between the two teams, but players did not let that competition deter them from paying tribute to Ogwumike.

The young players on the Washington mystics have a lot of respect for Nneka. Mystics guard Georgia Amoore did not hold back when expressing her admiration for Ogwumike ahead of tip off. “She personifies to just be a strong woman who stands on business but also has so much value in what she says, how she says things, what issues she wants to battle and fight for, she is the W.”

The news of her exit from the WNBA as a player still rings fresh, and the young stars on the opposing team have many things to thank her for. It cannot be lost that Ogwumike is an WNBA champion as well as the fact that she has been the players' union president since 2016. In this off the court role, this past season Ogwumike played a significant part in the new historic collective bargaining agreement. What Ogwumike fought for in the current CBA makes for a league that reflects the growth that the WNBA has displayed for years now. Three significant points that were secured in the now CBA are salary increases, revenue sharing and more thoughtful treatment of players who are mothers and mothers to be.

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“I'm very grateful for I guess the longevity in my career, but then also the experience of being able to compete with the best in so many different generations.” Ogwumike who will leave her mark on this league in more ways than one.

Although Ogwumike led her team to a win against the Mystics who are the youngest roster in WNBA history with their average age being 23.8 years old, she did not necessarily foresee that being the case, as after the game she said that she doesn't know if she can speak to her impact. Her work as president of the players union is a clear representation of how she continues to leave the league better than how it was when she was drafted back in 2012 as the No. 1 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.

“I feel like my relationship with the players of this league is very unique because of the work that we’ve done in the union, and I do my best to ensure that you know I’m approachable and I’m accessible.” Ogwumike then had a moment of laughter upon her stating, “there were times where I had to balance it like all right ya’ll I’m not the president on the court like I’m trying to win. So I had to kind of reorient myself a little bit and pour a little bit into my persona on the court just to ensure that like hey I will fight with you and I will fight against you.”

Those in the league jokingly refer to her as ‘Madam President’, but of course there is a little truth to every joke. It is hard for players, especially the young ones, to not acknowledge her illustrious career both on and off the court in her 15 seasons. Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen, who is in her sophomore season and is an LA native says that she sees herself in Nneka. When Iriafen would watch the Sparks growing up she would see Ogwumike who shares a commonality of them both having Nigerian roots.

Iriafen expressed that the Sparks legend “definitely has been such a great role model to me, also a friend, someone who is always pouring into me. I want to give her flowers, she is an incredible, incredible, incredible player and I am so excited to be able to play against her for the last time this season.”

This win for the Sparks could not have more accurately embodied the pure leadership and talent that oozes from Ogwumike each night. It was a game that echoed her own resilience, as the Sparks went into the half down 51-40. It was the 16-6 run that they went on in the third quarter that sparked a flame of urgency in the west coast team.