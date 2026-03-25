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WNBA · 3 hours ago

Aces net new assistant coach with ties to Chelsea Gray

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Las Vegas Aces point guard and Unrivaled MVP Chelsea Gray will see a familiar face on the coaching staff.

On Tuesday, Aces head coach Becky Hammon announced that the team has hired former Dallas Wings assistant coach Nola Henry to her coaching staff.

“Nola brings a fresh, young coaching perspective to our group this year,” Hammon said in a statement. “She’s a very cerebral coach who sees the game at a high level and the way she can connect with players on and off the court will be a valuable asset to our staff. She brings great energy to the group, along with a wealth of WNBA experience, and that will be advantageous as we seek our fourth championship this season.”

Along with being as assistant coach for the Wings, Henry also served as the head coach for Unrivaled’s Rose BC for the past two seasons. It was there where she coached Gray, and the duo won a championship in the league’s inaugural season in 2024-25.

While Gray is a pending free agent in large part due to the now-resolved CBA dispute, it is difficult to imagine the four-time champion leaving Las Vegas.

Henry was also a former assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 season after joining the organization as a player development coach in 2023. She also worked for the Connecticut Sun in 2020-2022, going from intern to assistant basketball operations manager.

Prior to joining the WNBA, Henry served as a graduate assistant at Fairleigh Dickinson (2018-19) and the University of Hartford (2019-20).

Henry is a former college basketball player, playing at the University of Massachusetts for two seasons before transferring to the College of Charleston for her junior and senior seasons.

“I’m truly excited and honored to join the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Henry said in a statement. “The opportunity to work alongside Becky and help coach the best players in the world means a lot to me. It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly, and I’m grateful to be part of something so special.”

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