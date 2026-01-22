NBA Injury Report Jan. 22: Betting Impact of Nikola Jokic & Kawhi Leonard Today

The Warriors are facing the reality of Jimmy Butler being out for the season after losing at home to the Raptors in their first game without him. Meanwhile, Denver continues to fight without Nikola Jokic, who is still sidelined, forcing the Nuggets to adjust without their 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game hub.

The other major hinge is Kawhi Leonard‘s status in Los Angeles. The Clippers’ ceiling looks very different if Leonard (knee) cannot go, especially with Bogdan Bogdanovic already sidelined. Dallas is also still without Anthony Davis as they host Golden State.

Denver enters shorthanded at the top, and Washington has multiple starters on the report.

Nikola Jokic is out , and Denver’s results dip: 22-10 with him (plus-7.2 net rating) versus 7-5 without him (minus-3.2) .

, and Denver’s results dip: versus . The Nuggets are also waiting on Jonas Valanciunas (calf) questionable , a major frontcourt hinge: 23-9 with him (plus-7.4 net rating) versus 6-6 without him (minus-3.7) .

, a major frontcourt hinge: versus . If Valanciunas sits, Denver’s listed starting group already leans smaller, with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) probable starting at center.

starting at center. Washington has a key availability cluster. Khris Middleton (illness) is questionable , and the Wizards have cratered without him: 9-20 with him (minus-10.6 net rating) versus 1-12 without him (minus-12.0) .

, and the Wizards have cratered without him: versus . Bilal Coulibaly (back) is questionable , and Washington is 7-18 with him (minus-11.8) versus 3-14 without him (minus-9.9) .

, and Washington is versus . Tristan Vukcevic (hamstring) is out , and Washington is 4-18 with him (minus-15.6) versus 6-14 without him (minus-6.0) .

, and Washington is versus . Betting angle: Denver’s offense has still been productive this season, but the Jokic-out profile is a clear downgrade. If Valanciunas also sits, the market has to price a thinner interior rotation.

Orlando’s main question is in the backcourt, while Charlotte is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jalen Suggs (MCL) is questionable , and Orlando has been better with him: 13-9 with Suggs (plus-2.7 net rating) versus 9-10 without (minus-3.2) .

, and Orlando has been better with him: versus . If Suggs sits, Orlando’s listed starters already feature Anthony Black and Desmond Bane, which can keep creation stable while shifting more on-ball work to Black.

Charlotte’s injury report is mostly clean, with only Mason Plumlee ruled out , and he is merely a role player for them.

, and he is merely a role player for them. Betting angle: Suggs is the only real needle-mover here.

This game has two Philadelphia starters on the report, and Houston is missing a rotation big.

Joel Embiid is day-to-day , and Philadelphia has been steady either way: 13-10 with Embiid (plus-2.3 net rating) versus 10-8 without (plus-2.1) .

, and Philadelphia has been steady either way: versus . Embiid still matters for matchup-specific reasons as a 24.2 points-per-game scorer with a 33.5% usage rate , even if the team-level splits are stable.

, even if the team-level splits are stable. Paul George is questionable , and Philadelphia is again similar in results: 13-10 with George (plus-2.5) versus 10-8 without (plus-1.8) .

, and Philadelphia is again similar in results: versus . Houston is without Steven Adams , and the Rockets have been strong regardless: 21-11 with Adams (plus-7.4) versus 5-4 without (plus-2.8) .

, and the Rockets have been strong regardless: versus . Betting angle: This is more about how Philadelphia’s shot profile changes if Embiid or George sits, with Tyrese Maxey positioned as the primary engine either way.

Golden State is missing a major piece, and Dallas is already without a high-usage star.

Jimmy Butler is out for the season , and the Warriors just lost at home to the Raptors in their first game without him. Golden State’s season results swing hard: 23-15 with Butler (plus-4.8 net rating) versus 2-5 without (minus-7.1) .

, and the Warriors just lost at home to the Raptors in their first game without him. Golden State’s season results swing hard: versus . With Butler out, the Warriors lean even more on Stephen Curry’s scoring and creation, with Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green handling more connective playmaking.

Dallas is without Anthony Davis , and the Mavericks have been worse without him: 10-10 with Davis (minus-2.9) versus 8-16 without (minus-2.0) .

, and the Mavericks have been worse without him: versus . Daniel Gafford (ankle) is questionable , and Dallas has a dramatic split: 8-21 with Gafford (minus-4.2) versus 10-5 without him (plus-1.1) .

, and Dallas has a dramatic split: versus . Betting angle: The cleanest signal is Golden State’s Butler split. If Gafford sits, Dallas likely leans more into its perimeter creators and smaller lineups.

Chicago has a key ball-handler who is questionable, and Minnesota is relatively clean.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) is questionable , and Chicago is 15-15 with him (minus-3.9 net rating) versus 6-7 without (plus-2.1) .

, and Chicago is versus . If Giddey sits, more initiation likely flows to Coby White, with Nikola Vucevic operating as a hub in the half-court.

Zach Collins is out , and Chicago is 6-4 with him (minus-2.4) versus 15-18 without (minus-2.0) .

, and Chicago is versus . Minnesota’s only listed absence is Terrence Shannon Jr. , and the Wolves are 13-7 with him (plus-3.0) versus 14-10 without (plus-6.9) .

, and the Wolves are versus . Betting angle: Giddey’s status is the only meaningful lever. Minnesota’s baseline looks stable.

Utah is missing its top scorer, and San Antonio is down a rotation guard.

Lauri Markkanen is out , and Utah’s season has fallen apart without him: 14-19 with Markkanen (minus-5.6 net rating) versus 1-10 without (minus-15.5) .

, and Utah’s season has fallen apart without him: versus . Markkanen’s absence removes a 27.9 points-per-game scorer with a 27.6% usage rate , forcing more creation onto Keyonte George and the guards.

, forcing more creation onto Keyonte George and the guards. Keyonte George is day-to-day , which adds another layer. Utah is 15-28 with him (minus-7.9) versus 0-1 without (minus-17.0) .

, which adds another layer. Utah is versus . San Antonio is without Devin Vassell (thigh) , but the Spurs have still been strong: 23-9 with Vassell (plus-5.9) versus 7-5 without (plus-2.8) .

, but the Spurs have still been strong: versus . Betting angle: Utah’s Markkanen-out profile is one of the slate’s clearest downgrades. San Antonio’s offense should face less resistance if Utah’s creation thins further.

Miami is missing a high-usage scorer, and Portland has multiple rotation pieces questionable.

Tyler Herro is out , and Miami has been much better without him: 4-7 with Herro (minus-5.5 net rating) versus 19-14 without (plus-3.6) .

, and Miami has been much better without him: versus . Herro’s absence still removes a 21.9 points-per-game scorer , and it keeps more offense flowing through Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell.

, and it keeps more offense flowing through Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell. Portland has two key questionables. Jerami Grant (achilles) , and the Blazers are 13-15 with Grant (minus-1.6) versus 9-6 without (minus-1.5) .

, and the Blazers are versus . Jrue Holiday (calf) is also questionable , and Portland is 8-8 with Holiday (minus-0.1) versus 14-13 without (minus-2.4) .

, and Portland is versus . Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable , and Portland is 14-14 with him (minus-1.7) versus 8-7 without (minus-1.4) .

, and Portland is versus . Betting angle: Miami’s Herro split is counterintuitive but real this season. Portland’s questionable cluster matters more for rotation clarity than for a single massive team-level swing.

This is the slate’s biggest late-scratch risk, driven by one superstar.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) is questionable , and the Clippers’ season swings sharply: 15-14 with Leonard (plus-1.7 net rating) versus 4-9 without (minus-7.1) .

, and the Clippers’ season swings sharply: versus . Leonard is also a 28.2 points-per-game scorer with a 32.2% usage rate , so his availability impacts both shot quality and defensive matchups.

, so his availability impacts both shot quality and defensive matchups. The Clippers are also missing Bogdan Bogdanovic , which further narrows the wing scoring pool.

, which further narrows the wing scoring pool. The Lakers are without Austin Reaves (calf) . Los Angeles is 14-8 with Reaves (minus-0.8) versus 11-8 without (minus-0.4) .

. Los Angeles is versus . Betting angle: This game is a classic wait-and-react spot. Leonard’s status is the market mover, and it can also reshape player prop ladders around James Harden’s playmaking.

The Betting Edge

The slate’s cleanest team-level downgrades come from Nikola Jokic, Jimmy Butler, Lauri Markkanen, and Kawhi Leonard. The best approach is patience. Wait for final statuses, then attack sides, totals, and props that reprice off those core availability swings.

Data from Blitz. Stats as of January 22.