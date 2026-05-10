Aces' Becky Hammon slams defense after 'intruder' reaches kitchen in lopsided loss

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 99-66 on Saturday, ruining the defending champions’ title ring celebration. Coach Becky Hammon called the season-opening performance unacceptable after a first-quarter defensive lapse allowed Phoenix to dominate. The Aces surrendered 31 points in the opening quarter.

According to Hammon, the tail of the tape for the loss was the team’s poor conditioning and lack of attention to detail. The lack of ball pressure was put under the spotlight by her, as she said the defense gave away too much of the court. Hammon compared the defense to an intruder reaching a kitchen refrigerator because no one stopped them at the fence.

"It’s like trying to stop an intruder to get to your refrigerator and they’re already in your kitchen," Hammon explained in the postgame. "You’ve got to meet them outside the white picket fence and start defending from there before they start… getting through the front lawn and through the front door."

The three-time WNBA champion coach warned that the team must avoid the slow start that hindered them last season.

A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in the defeat. Wilson admitted that the pressure of defending a title makes the crown feel heavier for the roster.

“That doesn't mean that we absolutely don't trust each other because I trust these ladies with my life,” Wilson said. “But it's just on court on court timing. Trusting just each other is going to take some time. I hope that we don't take that for granted because we have been together for so long. But it's going to take some time.”

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) setting a play after Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) scored a three pointer against the Minnesota Lynx on August 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. RJ Forbus – The Sporting Tribune Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) setting a play after Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) scored a three pointer against the Minnesota Lynx on August 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The Aces struggled offensively, attempting only 19 three-pointers during the game, converting just four. Players caught and held the ball instead of shooting or driving to the basket.

Phoenix shot effectively from the perimeter and inside the paint to secure the 33-point victory. Wilson credited the Mercury for hitting shots across all levels of the court. Jackie Young added 12 points for the Aces, while NaLyssa Smith finished with 11 points. Chennedy Carter contributed 10 points and two steals off the bench.

The Aces now prepare for a road trip and a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Seven-time WNBA All-Star Wilson remains confident that team familiarity will help them return to championship standards soon. The team will use the upcoming condensed schedule to correct their mistakes through the eye test.