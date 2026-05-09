Why is Liberty's Betnijah Laney Hamilton’s crossover on ex-UCLA star Gianna Kneepkens trending

The New York Liberty opened their 30th WNBA season with a record-setting 106-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Friday night at Barclays Center.

Breanna Stewart led the short-handed Liberty with 31 points and 10 rebounds. The forward became the second-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points. New York's 106 total points also established a franchise record for a season opener.

The 31-point margin marked the largest victory for a Liberty head coach on debut, securing Chris DeMarco his first regular-season win. New York overwhelmed Connecticut early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter. This represented the team's highest-scoring opening period since 2023.

Veteran guard Betnijah Laney-Hamilton provided the standout moment of the match. She played her first regular-season game since missing the entire 2025 season following left knee surgery. Early in the contest, she executed a sharp dribble move that sent Sun rookie Gianna Kneepkens to the floor. Laney-Hamilton then scored a jump shot, igniting a sellout crowd that included Liberty Ring of Honour member Kym Hampton.

She gave Kneepkens her welcome to the W moment instantly https://t.co/1HwXyWwUZE pic.twitter.com/4WijxrpYZY — Shabazz (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 9, 2026

The 32-year-old Laney-Hamilton finished with 12 points and four assists, shooting 57.1 percent from the field. For Kneepkens, the match served as a stark introduction to professional basketball. The rookie previously led UCLA to the 2025-26 National Championship. She recorded seven points and five rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench.

The Liberty secured the commanding win despite playing without star guard Sabrina Ionescu. The organisation highlighted their squad depth on social media, praising their role players in the home victory.

New York will attempt to maintain their winning form as they celebrate three decades in the league. Connecticut returns to Mohegan Sun Arena for their home opener on May 10.