Sparks complete preseason sweep with win over Fire in Portland

PORTLAND, OR — The Sparks are done with the preseason.

The team went to Portland for a WNBA game for the first time since 2002. The Moda Center crowd was very supportive of the reborn Portland Fire. But in the end, the Sparks came away with the win to go 2-0 in preseason, 85-75.

“We’re witnessing the growth. For this to be a preseason game and have this many fans in there, the energy was there," Nneka Ogwumike said when asked about the atmosphere in Portland. "I’m just happy to be playing in the league. Very grateful and blessed to be playing in the league as this expansion comes to fruition… we’re not just expanding (the league) and no one is coming. More and more people want games. More and more people want teams in their city. So, I’m grateful to be a part of that.”

Even if it's preseason and the crowd being into it, the Sparks still had a game to play. They wanted to work out the kinks of their line-ups as the team had everyone available for Sunday.

“I thought (the starting line-up) was good," Coach Lynne Roberts said about the new starters for this game. "That was the first time they had all played together. Rae (Burrell) and Nneka didn’t play last preseason game. Just getting the chemistry out there. But man, it’s some firepower offensively, and then I think you saw some improvements defensively with that group.”

It is preseason so something to watch out for in this style of play is turnovers. The Sparks had 20 turnovers in each of their two preseason games. These should cut down as the regular season gets into gear, the chemistry gets better, and the rotations tighten.

“The knife cuts both ways. I want them to play with pace (and) freedom," Roberts said before the game. "We have structure in how we play and there’s rules. But there’s also player freedom and (in) earlier games, you’re going to see more of that. You can’t tell them to play with pace and freedom and then scream and yell when they turn it over. That’s counterintuitive. A lot of it is just getting the chemistry. I think we’re deeper this year. I think we have a roster that is naturally going to take care of the ball a little bit better. 20 turnovers is way too many."

But other than turnovers, the offense seems connected. 22 of their 26 field goals were assisted. Furthermore, they went to the line 32 times (sinking 24 of those free throws).

"Offensively, we’re always (just) going to be about pace and space and shot quality," Roberts said about the offense. "We led the league in pace last year. We were top two or three in every offensive category, which is awesome. We don’t want to stray from that. So (we'll) just dig in and be better at those things than we were last year. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing (or) what point in the season, whether it’s preseason or playoffs (or) everything between; we’re going to be about pace, space and taking the best shots we can."

Ogwumike led the team with 17 points while Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum each had 13. Rae Burrell led in plus-minus with +24 as she continues to affect the game for the Sparks in other ways. Nyadiew Pouch and Serah Williams each had 12 for the injury-riddled Fire.

The exhibition games are done and the real thing starts for the Sparks on Sunday, May 10th as they take on the reigning, defending champion Las Vegas Aces in their season opener at home.