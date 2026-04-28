TST Exclusive: Conversation with Sparks guard Ariel Atkins

SAN DIEGO – The Sparks might have found their ideal three-and-D.

While it was tough to trade a fan favorite in Rickea Jackson, the Sparks landed Ariel Atkins, who was known for being a sniper from the outside and playing tough perimeter defense.

Atkins does her job and does it very well. And she moves in silence, on the way garnering accolades like making the WNBA all-defensive team five times (once as a first-teamer), all-rookie team in 2018, getting all-star berths in 2021 and 2022, and winning a WNBA championship in 2019. She was also part of the Olympic team that won gold in Tokyo in 2021 and the FIBA team that won the World Cup in 2022.

The Sporting Tribune stopped by training camp ahead of the Sparks’ preseason game against Nigeria to talk to the unshakable Atkins.

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE: You are an all-world defender, all-world shooter. With all that said, what else are you bringing to the Sparks that might have gone under the radar?

ARIEL ATKINS: Specifically, energy, I think, is a big thing. We talked about building a culture that people want to be a part of. And I think that’s something that we’ve done since day one. Creating a family atmosphere but also holding people accountable in the same sense.

TST: Take me through the process of getting here. I know you already mentioned you wanted to be in a women-led organization. And you saw the roster they were building. How tough was it to choose the Sparks? You could have gone home to Texas… you could have stayed East…

AA: It really wasn’t a tough decision. Honestly, I’m a real big person of faith. And so for me, it was really just about praying and sitting down and seeing what would be the best spot for me spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically. I think L.A. was a perfect spot. You talk about the people that are here and the energy that’s here. I mean, sun’s shining.

But at the end of the day, for me, it’s a group of really good people. It’s a really good fresh start. It’s a franchise with great history. It’s a women-led organization. I could go on and on. But for me, it was really a spiritual pull and being able to be here. I’m excited for it. I’m excited for a new start.

TST: I know it’s been tough the last couple of years. What have you learned about yourself through these tough times?

AA: I’m resilient. I haven’t been to playoffs in a couple of years. Honestly, probably more than that now that I look back on it. But I’m resilient. Anything that’s been thrown my way, I can turn into good. And that’s just, honestly, another test of faith and family, really. Just being able to hold me down and figuring it out at the end of the day.

TST: Was professional basketball always the goal for you?

AA: My mom would probably tell you yes. But for me, it really wasn’t. I really take my life day by day, to be honest with you. And it was the same thing that I did in high school, the same thing I did in college. I’ve obviously always looked up to WNBA players. But for me, it was really just about taking it day by day.

TST: Did you have a back-up plan besides basketball or no?

AA: Not really. Once I realized this is what I want to do, plan A was also plan B, C, D, E.

TST: You’re good at it. Why not, right?

AA: Yeah. I just think I don’t come from a family of professional athletes. Nor do I have a big circle of it. I was able to meet people throughout my time in Texas that really kind of showed me what it was to be a pro and kind of the ropes of being a pro. So I had to learn that. But once I figured out that it was something I was capable of doing, definitely locked in and made sure that that was all in my plans, for sure.

TST: Who did you watch growing up? And did you pattern your game after anybody?

AA: My favorite player is Tamika Catchings. If not (the best), one of the best two-way players that ever played his game. It’s somebody that I really look up to to this day. And I pride myself on my defense like her. And I think over time, her offensive skills, it got better throughout the years. But it’s something I pride myself on is being a two-way player.

TST: You played with the great Elena Delle Donne. Did she tell you anything that has stood out to you to this day?

AA: The biggest thing about E is always being yourself. I think that’s something that everybody knows about her. She’s never going to step outside herself or make herself feel too big or too small for any moment. And that’s something that I learned from her. She’s a phenomenal leader and a great person. But just who she is as a human is my favorite part about her, no question.

TST: Okay, stuff outside of basketball really quick. What’s an ideal day off for you?

AA: Ideal day off is probably waking up, doing some rehab, probably doing some treatment. Got to keep the body right. Go get a good breakfast and then probably go walk around somewhere at the mall or something, get some boba, come back for a nap. And then now I’m in L.A., so I’ll probably sit in the sun for a little bit, but not too long; the sun is draining. Then, yeah, call my niece and my nephew and talk to my family for the rest of the day until I knock out.

TST: Nice. Favorite food?

AA: Persian food.

TST: What’s currently on your playlist?

AA: Currently on my playlist? I just discovered an older jazz musician. I think her name is Raisha. It’s a jazz musician on Spotify.

TST: Anything you want to say to the Sparks fans?

AA: I’m here, I’m excited, and let’s get to it.

TST: Finally, how many Little Mermaid jokes did you get when you were younger?

AA: All of them. I’m still getting them to this day. But right now, we’re getting more battery jokes than mermaid jokes so I’ll take it.

Atkins and the Sparks will finish their preseason at Portland when they take on the Fire on Sunday, May 3rd.