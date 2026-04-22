Sparks on national TV a franchise-record 31 times in 2026

LOS ANGELES — The national TV schedule has been released for the WNBA. With the league getting more and more popular, the Sparks will also get that exposure.

31 of their 44 regular season games will be on a national broadcast. That is the most games ever for the Sparks will be on national TV in a season, which will be eight more than last year.

WNBA rights have been spread throughout a lot of national channels, which include ABC, Amazon Prime, CBS, ESPN, ION, NBA TV, NBC, Peacock, and the USA Network. And it’s USA that will show the season opener for the Sparks as they take on the Aces on May 10th at Crypto.Com Arena.

The rest of the Sparks games should be on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (schedule soon to be released) and WNBA League Pass if the resident isn’t local. Here is the regular season schedule along with the information on what channel it will be broadcast.

From June 21 to July 13, seven Sparks games will be nationally televised with three of them being on the USA Network. The Sparks season will close with national broadcasts on seven of their last nine games.

Sparks will have their lone ABC game on July 19 when they go to College Park Center to play the Dallas Wings. The team was only on ESPN once last season but they will have three of those games on that network in 2026. The 30th anniversary game on June 21st against the New York Liberty in Los Angeles will be shown there. ESPN will also show the Sparks’ August 9th game against the Golden State Valkyries at home. And the third game will take place in Las Vegas on September 22nd as the Sparks visit the defending champion Aces.

The Sparks will have their preseason games on Saturday, April 25th, against the Nigerian women’s national team and on Sunday, May 3rd, against the expansion Portland Fire in the Pacific Northwest. No word yet on whether either game will be broadcast outside of WNBA League Pass.