A’ja Wilson makes good on her promise to the Aces

The other A’One shoe has finally dropped in regard to A’ja Wilson’s free agency.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Aces officially announced that Wilson is staying with the Aces on a three-year supermax deal worth $5 million, the richest deal in WNBA history.

“A’ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today,” Fargas said. “Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform.”

The decision fulfills Wilson’s pledge to re-commit to the Aces that she made earlier this month while she was participating at training camp for USA Basketball at the Phoenix Mercury’s practice facility.

“I’m not looking," Wilson said on Apr. 3. “I know exactly where I am. I love Vegas. I’m not leaving Vegas. I’m looking to win another one. I’m looking to defend a championship that we have in Las Vegas. I’m looking to get better as a leader, as a player. Everything else just kind of falls in line."

Wilson’s return guarantees that the Aces retain 90% of their scoring from last season’s championship-winning team, getting the title defense off to a flying start.

2025 turned into a historic campaign for Wilson, who secured her record-setting fourth MVP award on the back of an Aces-record 16-game winning streak. She saved her best play down the stretch, averaging 25.3 points per game and 12 rebounds per game during the winning streak, followed by 26.8 points and 10 rebounds per game in 12 postseason contests.

Every accolade that can be achieved at the WNBA level has been reached by Wilson, including two WNBA Finals MVP awards, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Star selections, and six All-WNBA selections.

On top of all that, Wilson has also achieved feats that no other player has done before her. She is not only the sole player in league history to average 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal per game in a single season, but she has done so twice (2024, 2025). Wilson also holds the only 30/20 game in WNBA history by scoring 32 points and grabbing 20 boards in a victory over the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 10.

In her eight seasons in the WNBA, Wilson is already catapulting up the record books. She holds first in points per game (21.4), defensive rebounds per game (7.4), field goals made per game (7.8) and 30-point double-doubles (26). She is also top five in multiple categories as well, including rebounds per game (9.3, third), 20+ point games (162, third), 30+ point games (37, second), blocks per game (two, fourth) and free throws made per game (5.5, second).

With Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd all signed for three seasons, as well as Jackie Young on a one-year max contract, the nucleus of the Aces is now set to continue their dynasty.