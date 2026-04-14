Aces pick up two SEC players from WNBA Draft

The Las Vegas Aces have made moves to continue bolstering their frontcourt.

During Monday’s WNBA Draft, the Aces selected Tennessee power forward Janiah Barker with the 29th overall pick and Kentucky guard Jordan Obi with the 44th overall pick.

Prior to heading to Tennessee, Barker spent two seasons at Texas A&M (2022-24) and one at UCLA (2024-25). Known for her smooth shooting ability, Barker averaged 11.2 points per game in her four seasons at the collegiate level, including a career-high 14.3 PPG this season. She also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game in her four seasons as well.

“As a stretch four and all-around scorer, Janiah will add depth to our post rotation and her growth throughout her college career has been exciting to witness,” Aces team president and general manager Nikki Fargas said in a statement.

Obi joined the Kentucky Wildcats after three seasons at Penn (2021-24) before sitting out her senior year due to a lower leg injury. Starting 25 of Kentucky’s 36 games, Obi averaged nine points and six rebounds per game en route to the Wildcats’ run to the Sweet 16.

“Jordan is a versatile guard/forward whose skillset can translate into the WNBA,” Fargas said about Obi. “She is a high motor player who gives maximum effort every night and sets the tone with her energy and hustle.

While both players are far from locks to make the final Aces roster, the new collective bargaining agreement gives their WNBA dream some life.

The new CBA allows for two players to receive the new developmental player designation, which is separate from the normal 12-woman roster. These designation allow younger players or those with limited minutes to stay on the roster, continuing to develop their game despite being inactive.

The road to this transformational deal, I call it historic, was not easy, as you know,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert said in her media availability.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the players, especially the Executive Committee, who put in so much time. The Board of Governors, our Board of Governors, our outstanding team at the league office. This was a lot of time, a lot of care, a lot of attention to detail, which some of you sat through, and really it was a commitment to get it right.”