Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now

13. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
Start with the defense, because that part of Rhyne Howard's game took a major step forward last season. The former No. 1 overall pick earned All-Defensive recognition for the first time, led Atlanta in steals, and added a career-high 27 blocks, showing she is no longer just a high-volume perimeter scorer. Offensively, Howard averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while leading the league in made threes per game (3.1). On a bigger, tougher Dream team, her two-way growth is one of the biggest reasons Atlanta looks like a real threat.
Rhyne Howard 2026 Stats
- Games Played: 5
- Points Per Game: 17.0
- Assists Per Game: 4.2
- Rebounds Per Game: 4.6
- Steals Per Game: 2.0
- Blocks Per Game: 1.0
Stats are from before play on May 20.