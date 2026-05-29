Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

There is no serious argument against A'ja Wilson at No. 1. The superstar center is coming off a season in which she won a record fourth WNBA MVP, shared Defensive Player of the Year honors, captured Finals MVP, and led Las Vegas to its third championship in four seasons. Wilson's 2025 line of 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game was not merely elite; it was league-defining. Until someone knocks her off the throne, Wilson remains the standard for two-way dominance in the WNBA.

A'ja Wilson 2026 Stats

Games Played: 6

6 Points Per Game: 24.8

24.8 Assists Per Game: 2.7

2.7 Rebounds Per Game: 7.2

7.2 Steals Per Game: 1.0

1.0 Blocks Per Game: 2.3

Stats are from before play on May 28.