Sparks free agent profile: Nneka Ogwumike

Nneka Ogwumike is returning back to the Los Angeles Sparks, marking a full circle moment in her career. The 6-foot-2 forward is playing for the franchise where she first began building the foundation for a successful journey in the league.

Ogwumike established a legacy through her career in the WNBA, playing at a high level of athleticism and expertise. She immediately made an impact after being selected first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2012 WNBA draft, receiving Rookie of the Year honors and cementing herself as a key playmaker for the franchise.

In 2016, Ogwumike’s year was defined by hard-earned achievements, garnering the WNBA MVP award, averaging 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game that season. On top of that, she led the league in field goal percentage, shooting 66.5% from the field. She was also a part of one of the most iconic moments in WNBA history in Game 5 of the Finals, when she scored a clutch shot seconds before the game-ending buzzer, solidifying a Sparks championship win.

Throughout her career, Ogwumike has proven why she is one of the league’s most dynamic players, being a team leader in crucial moments and dominating the court on both ends. She is a 10-time All-Star, 8-time All-WNBA selection, and 7-time All-Defensive honoree. Across the 14 seasons she has played, she averages 53.9% shooting from the field, emphasizing her shot efficiency on the court.

After 12 seasons of playing for the Sparks, Ogwumike signed with the Seattle Storm, where she continued to make impactful plays and be a consistent playmaker. Her time in Seattle lasted two seasons before she recently made her return to the Los Angeles Sparks.

As the President of the WNBA Players’ Association, she has made a significant impact for player rights and has helped shape the future of women’s basketball, earning her the nickname “Madame President.”

Ogwumike’s return to the Sparks not only adds depth to their roster, but also reunites the team with a player that has had a lasting impact and memorable moments in the franchise’s history.