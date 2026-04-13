Jackie Young reacts to historic moment with Aces signing

The Las Vegas Aces have been all about preserving their core so far this offseason, and the decision to do so has lead to a historic occurrence for the WNBA.

While superstar A’ja Wilson is still expected to sign on with Las Vegas, it is her longtime teammate Jackie Young who will go down as the first million-dollar player in WNBA history.

On April 11, Young’s re-signing with the Aces was announced by team president and general manager Nikki Fargas.

“Jackie has been a foundational piece of our success here at the Aces,” Fargas said in a statement. “She brings an unmatched competitive drive and will to win that has led to raising three championship banners. She will continue to be a valuable asset to our roster with her re-signing with the Aces.”

Since joining the Aces as the first overall pick of the 2019 Draft, Young has gone from exciting prospect to a pivotal player in the current dynasty.

The wing has blossomed into one of the best players in the WNBA, earning All-Star appearances every year since 2022 and being named to the All-WNBA second team twice in that span (2023, 2025). Young remained elite in 2025, including playoff career-highs of 20.4 points per game and 5.5 assists per game during the postseason. She was also one of seven players to record a triple-double last year, and one of just three to with multiple to their credit (July 29 against the Los Angeles Sparks, Aug. 27 against the Atlanta Dream).

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Aces organization and our amazing fans for their continued belief in me,” said Young, a four-time WNBA All-Star and 2022 WNBA Most Improved Player. “From the moment I got drafted here, the Aces organization and entire Las Vegas community have made this place feel like home. I’m excited to get back to work and compete again for a championship.”

Young, along with Wilson and Chelsea Gray, have emerged as the backbone for a perennial championship contender in Vegas. With Gray already locked in with a three-year deal and Wilson likely not too far behind, it appears the Aces agree that this core is their best chance at another repeat.