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WNBA · 5 hours ago

Sparks sign Cannon to vet minimum, Vanloo to training camp deal

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks continue to round out their roster.

Veteran Emma Cannon was signed to a one-year minimum contract, according to Alexa Philippou from ESPN.

And the team announced that Julie Vanloo was inked to a training camp deal.

Cannon is a veteran presence and was a glue player for the team. She doesn’t get a lot of minutes but has produced on the court, averaging 4.4 points while shooting .389 from behind the arc in 21 games. Cannon scored a season-high 15 points against the Sky on June 29th.

Vanloo signed with the team for the rest of the season in early July after being surprisingly waived by the Golden State Valkyries, a team that drafted her in the expansion draft in December of 2024. She provided a steady presence as a back-up guard for the Sparks. She didn’t score much coming off the bench (averaging 2.2 points per game in 26 contests) but Vanloo did score a season-high 15 points against the Lynx on July 10th.

Cannon came into the league in 2017 at age 28 and has played for five teams in the W while Vanloo made her entrance to the league at age 31 with Washington in 2024. While Cannon has a roster spot, Vanloo is signed to a training camp deal so there’s no guaranteed spot for her just yet.

What’s next for the Sparks? The WNBA Draft is on Monday night and the team has two second round picks and a third round choice.

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