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WNBA · 4 hours ago

Sparks trade forward Jackson to the Sky for guard Atkins

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — It had been rumbling for days now but this was still a surprise when first mentioned.

The Sparks rising star forward Rickea Jackson has been dealt to the Sky for guard Ariel Atkins.

Jackson seemed poised to be a franchise cornerstone for the Sparks. But Los Angeles decided to go on another direction and dealt for Atkins, a two-way player who seemed miscast as a first option in Chicago. Jackson goes to Chicago and joins Azurá Stevens, who signed in the Windy City on Saturday. She averaged 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in her two years in L.A.

Atkins has been in the league since 2018, when she was drafted by the Washington Mystics. She was part of the 2019 team that won the WNBA championship that season. Atkins would then get traded before the 2025 season to Chicago for a 2025 first round pick (that Washington used to select Sonia Citron) as well as a 2027 second round pick and the right to swap 2027 first round picks. 

Atkins gives the team much-needed defense as well as championship experience. She’s also a proven scorer; she averaged 16.6 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season for the Sky.

The Sparks turned from a young team into a veteran team almost overnight. The trade for Atkins signals further that the Sparks will go for it all. 

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