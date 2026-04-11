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WNBA · 3 hours ago

Forward Dearica Hamby will re-sign with the Sparks

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The rollercoaster of this free agency period continues for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks gained Nneka Ogwumike. Then they lost Azurá Stevens. The team, however, did re-sign Dearica Hamby.

Hamby herself made an announcement on Instagram.

Hamby herself was very vocal about returning to the Sparks. After winning a championship with the Aces in 2022, she was traded to the Sparks in controversial fashion as she was pregnant at the time of the deal. Still, Hamby returned in time for the 2023 season and has not missed a game in her three-year stay with Los Angeles.

Hamby became the primary option for the Sparks after Ogwumike left the team before the 2024 season. It resulted in a career season for her at the time and she made the all-star team for the third time in her career. She was also the runner-up for the Most Improved Player award that season. She followed it up the next year with her best scoring season as she averaged 18.4 points to go along with 7.9 boards, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals.

For the 2026 campaign, the reunited Hamby and Ogwumike are slated to start together in the Sparks frontline.

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