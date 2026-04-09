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WNBA · 1 hour ago

Las Vegas Aces roster changes amid WNBA free agency development

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

After 17 months of intense negotiations, the WNBA and WNBPA union struck a new deal on Mar. 18 – the first agreement to tie player salaries to league revenue directly. Then, on Mar. 23, the players unanimously approved the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with over 90% athletes participating in the weekend vote.

Meanwhile, the WNBA held its seventh expansion draft on Friday for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. In a twist, once the designation period ended, star Angel Reese landed in a major trade. The Chicago Sky made their only move so far in free agency, dealing Reese to the Atlanta Dream on Monday. She’s projected to earn $350,000 in 2026 under the new rookie scale.

Shifting to Las Vegas, three-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson is set to sign a supermax contract with the Aces, according to reports from Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Aces center wrapped the 2025 season with impressive averages of 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals over 31.2 minutes across 40 games.

When the period ended on Tuesday, the Aces extended restricted free agent offers to forwards NaLyssa Smith and Kierstan Bell but chose not to use their core designation.

Aces fans have seen frustration on social platforms over rumors that guard Jackie Young might leave the team:

“LMAO A’ja Wilson has Jackie Young, Chelsea Grey, and the likes though. I understand this “team on A’ja’s shoulder" talk, but goodness me, she plays as a forward and at most times as a center. So she understands how important she is in that team,” another fan wrote.

The official negotiation period for over 100 free agents kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

The upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday, April 13, with a total of 3 rounds and a set number of 45 picks for teams.

Location: New York City

Network: ESPN

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