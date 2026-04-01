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WNBA · 4 days ago

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson Headlines USA Basketball Training Camp Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Even in the offseason, there is no shortage of intrigue in the life of Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the four-time WNBA MVP is headed to Phoenix to participate in a training camp from April 1-3 for potential players of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team in preparation for the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

Along with Wilson, other names scheduled to appear at the training camp include Minnesota Lynx guard and 2025 MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, Dallas Wings guard and 2025 Rookie of the Year winner Paige Bueckers, and a collegiate standout in USC guard JuJu Watkins.

Along with taking the WNBA by storm as the lone four-time MVP in league history, Wilson has been at her best when representing the United States. The reigning FIBA World Cup MVP, Wilson has collected gold medals at both the Olympics (2020, 2024) and the World Cup (2018, 2022). She has also been named as the USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year on three separate occasions (2015, 2022, 2025).

The coaching staff of the USA National Team will feature plenty of familiar faces for Wilson. Kara Lawson’s staff will include former Aces assistant and current Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase, who won Coach of the Year honors in 2025 as the first head coach to take an expansion team to the WNBA playoffs in their first season. The staff also includes a pair of head coaches who Wilson and the Aces defeated in their playoff run: Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix Mercury) and Stephanie White (Indiana Fever).

Wilson is expected to be a part of the USA National Team, hoping for their fifth consecutive gold medal at the World Cup. The tournament will take place from Sept. 4-13, 2026, in Berlin, Germany.

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