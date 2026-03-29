WNBA announces expansion, college draft order for new teams Tempo, Fire

NEW YORK — The expansion draft will be held on Friday, April 3rd. And now the order of the draft has been revealed.

The Toronto Tempo won the coin toss. The Tempo have chosen to go earlier in the college draft so they would be picking 6th while the Portland Fire will go 7th. That means the Fire will get to pick first in the two-round expansion draft.

Following the coin toss held today, the Toronto Tempo has chosen to select 6th in the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY and the Portland Fire will select 7th. As a result, the Portland Fire will select 1st in the WNBA Expansion Draft 2026… pic.twitter.com/Pc7qI6Dtgv — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) March 27, 2026

So the Tempo will take the 6th, 22nd, and 36th picks in the college draft while the Fire will get the 7th, 21st, and 37th picks.

In the expansion draft, Portland will pick first and alternate picks with Toronto. Then in the second round, Toronto will pick first and then alternate picks with Portland.

As mentioned before, the other 13 teams can protect a maximum of five players in the expansion draft. However, the Fire and the Tempo can only select one “potential unrestricted free agent" each in the draft.

The building of the expansion teams will begin in this expansion draft on Friday.