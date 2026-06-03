Cameron Brink's confidence is shining this season, and we love to see it

There has never been much doubt about Cameron Brink's talent. The Los Angeles Sparks forward has built her reputation on defense, competitiveness, and an intensity that shows up every time she steps on the floor. But early in the 2026 WNBA season, another part of her game has stood out just as much: her confidence.

That mindset was on full display following the Sparks' matchup against the Las Vegas Aces last night. After a physical contest with Nalyssa Smith, Brink delivered a response that quickly captured attention in the post-game press conference.

"I mean, what do you want me to say?" Brink said. "It's a physical game. I'm not afraid of anybody. That's all I'm gonna say. I'm not afraid of anybody."

This statement perfectly summed up what her goals were for this season: being ultimately fearless on the court.

But Brink says that confidence is not something that appears overnight. Speaking after practice, she explained that it comes from the work fans do not see.

"Just the reps you put in every day and working with all the amazing resources we have," Brink said. "I think it's really the process and time behind the scenes."

Even when things are not going her way during a game, Brink focuses on staying present instead of dwelling on mistakes.

"You just try to reset," she said. "Learn from the mistake, but then realize there's four quarters to go, more plays to be made, and opportunities to capitalize on."

While Brink believes the season is still young, she pointed to consistency as one of her biggest priorities.

"My thing this year is just staying confident," she said. "I feel like I've been doing a good job with that."

Perhaps her most memorable advice came when asked what she would tell young athletes who struggle with self-belief.

"You're your biggest cheerleader," Brink said. "You have to be a little delusional. I feel like everyone should have a little bit of delusion because if you don't believe in yourself, then who will?"

That confidence has become increasingly evident with each game. Brink's swagger isn't rooted in arrogance. It comes from preparation, repetition, and trust in herself.

And if the opening weeks of the season are any indication, that belief could become one of the biggest reasons behind her success in 2026.

After all, as Brink made clear, she's not afraid of anybody.