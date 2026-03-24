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WNBA · 4 hours ago

Sparks’ 2026 preseason schedule is set

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — With the CBA term sheet signed and about to be ratified, it’s back to business for the Los Angeles Sparks as the team brought out the preseason schedule.

On April 25th, the Sparks will be playing at the campus of San Diego State University as they take on the Nigerian Women’s national team in Viejas Arena. This game brings out a global flavor as we continue to see the increasing popularity of the women’s game.

Then on May 3rd, the Sparks will go over to the Pacific Northwest as they take on the revived Portland Fire at Moda Center. The Fire last played in the W in 2002. The previous iteration of the team lasted three seasons before their dissolution.

Before the preseason, the league will go through two expansion drafts (which includes the aforementioned Fire), which is said to take place on April 6. No other details are known about that. Then the free agency period happens, which is mentioned to take place April 7 through 18. There are said to be over a hundred players that are free agents so there’s a chance the Sparks in 2026 could look a lot different than last year’s version.

Nevertheless, the Sparks are up and running and will do everything they can to put out a team that can make a playoff run this season. The preseason is one of many steps they’ll take towards that goal.

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