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WNBA · 1 day ago

Aaliyah Nye closing her Aces chapter

Malia Poblete

Host · Writer

The Las Vegas Aces bid farewell to bright young talent Aaliyah Nye today as she begins a new chapter in her career as one of the new expansion teams, the Toronto Tempo, picks her up in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft. 

Drafted 13th overall in 2025, Nye played among a veteran-heavy roster and never blinked, turning pressure into power. Across 44 games she averaged 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 15.3 minutes per game. She had a shooting percentage of 31.4% from three and 82.4% from the line. 

Beyond her numbers, Nye brought steadiness and an attitude that elevated the locker room and did it all with a smile. Her contribution helped the Aces lift the 2025 WNBA trophy and she leaves with a ring on her finger and a legacy in one of the most dominant eras in franchise history. 

The organization extended their gratitude for everything she has done and said, “We are sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best as she continues her career with Toronto. As with anyone who has been a member of this historic franchise, once an Ace, always an Ace.”

Nye’s departure also continues a recent trend for the franchise. This marks the second straight year an Aces rookie turned fan favorite has been selected by an expansion team, following Kate Martin’s move to the Golden State Valkyries in 2024. 

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